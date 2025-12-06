ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: India Win Series With Nine-Wicket Victory In Visakhapatnam Thanks To Yashasvi Jaiswal's Maiden Ton

Hyderabad: India beat South Africa by eight wickets in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The team shrugged off their disappointment from the Test series loss against the Proteas and inked a 2-1 series win. The team will now head into the five-match T20I series with winning momentum. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a century while Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishan picked four wickets each to play a key role in the victory.

The target of 271 runs turned out to be a walk in the park for the hosts as the openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma, got them to a brilliant start by stitching a 155-run partnership. Rohit was dismissed on 75, laced with three sixes, but before walking back to the pavilion, he inked his name in the record books, becoming only the fourth Indian cricketer to score 20,000 international runs.