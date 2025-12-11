ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Quinton de Kock’s 90 Powers South Africa To 213/4 In First Innings

Hyderabad: South Africa posted an impressive total of 200/6 while batting first in the second T20I against India at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Quinton de Kock starred with the bat, playing a knock of 90 runs from 46 deliveries. Varun Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets for the Indian team.

Winning the toss, India chose to bowl first, considering the dew factor, which was likely to play a role in the second innings of the match. South Africa suffered an early blow in the form of Reeza Hendricks (7). Quinton de Kock shone with the bat, playing his strokes effortlessly and anchored the South African innings. After Hendericks was dismissed, Quinton and Aiden Markram (29) joined hands to add 83 runs for the second wicket. Wickets were falling from the other end, but the left-handed batter kept playing an impressive innings and amassed 90 runs before being dismissed. South Africa’s score was reduced to 156/3 when he got out.

David Miller (unbeaten 20 runs from 12 deliveries) took charge in the death overs as he hit two sixes to Arshdeep Singh in the penultimate over. The duo of Donovan Ferreira (30 Not Out) and Miller formed a partnership of 53 runs from 23 deliveries for the fifth wicket. South Africa managed to accumulate 53 runs from the last 29 deliveries.

Most 50-plus scores vs IND in T20Is

5 - Nicholas Pooran (20 inns)