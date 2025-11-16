IND vs SA 1st Test: South Africa Register First Test Win In India Since 2010 With 30-Run Victory
India lost the first game of the two-match series at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, by 30 runs.
Hyderabad: Temba Bavuma’s match-winning knock helped the South African side win by 30 runs in the opening game of the two-match series. On a track which caused all sorts of trouble for the batters, South African spinners wrapped up the Indian innings on a total of 159. With the win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series and had a disappointing start to the tournament.
India were chasing 124 at the Eden Gardens, which offered them an opportunity to script the highest successful chase at the venue in Test cricket. However, the batters struggled against South African spinners' bowling, aided by a surface which offered an uneven bounce and massive spin. Washington Sundar (31) and Axar Patel (26) showed some resistance, but none of the other batters supported them. Axar had taken the game deep, and he tried to give India an upper hand by switching gears, but lost his wicket in an attempt to play a big shot against Keshav Maharaj.
Simon Harmer picked up four wickets while Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen scalped two wickets each.
A game-changing knock by Bavuma
India had their hold on the game by the end of Day 2 as they reduced South Africa to 93/7, but the South African skipper led from the front to put his team ahead in the match. He played a knock of an unbeaten 55 runs from 136 deliveries, laced with four boundaries. He formed a decisive 44-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Corbin Bosch (25). Ravindra Jadeja picked four wickets while Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj scalped two wickets.
Changes in WTC Points Table
South Africa's win also resulted in some changes in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table for the ongoing cycle. The Indian cricket team slipped to the fourth position from the third one, while South Africa took a leap of two places from 4th to 2nd in the points table. India have a point percentage of 54.17 while South Africa have a point percentage of 66.67.
Records made in the match
Lowest targets India failed to chase down
120 vs WI Bridgetown 1997
124 vs SA Eden Gardens 2025
147 vs NZ Wankhede 2024
176 vs SL Galle 2015
193 vs Eng Lord’s 2025
194 vs Eng Edgbaston 201
Lowest target successfully defended by South Africa
117 vs Aus Sydney 1994
124 vs Ind Eden Gardens 2025
146 vs Pak Faisalabad 1997
177 vs SL Kandy 2000
Lowest target successfully defended in Tests in India
107 Ind vs Aus Wankhede 2004
124 SA vs Ind Eden Gardens 2025
147 NZ vs Ind Wankhede 2024
170 Ind vs SA Ahmedabad 1996