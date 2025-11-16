ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 1st Test: South Africa Register First Test Win In India Since 2010 With 30-Run Victory

Hyderabad: Temba Bavuma’s match-winning knock helped the South African side win by 30 runs in the opening game of the two-match series. On a track which caused all sorts of trouble for the batters, South African spinners wrapped up the Indian innings on a total of 159. With the win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series and had a disappointing start to the tournament.

India were chasing 124 at the Eden Gardens, which offered them an opportunity to script the highest successful chase at the venue in Test cricket. However, the batters struggled against South African spinners' bowling, aided by a surface which offered an uneven bounce and massive spin. Washington Sundar (31) and Axar Patel (26) showed some resistance, but none of the other batters supported them. Axar had taken the game deep, and he tried to give India an upper hand by switching gears, but lost his wicket in an attempt to play a big shot against Keshav Maharaj.

Simon Harmer picked up four wickets while Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen scalped two wickets each.

A game-changing knock by Bavuma

India had their hold on the game by the end of Day 2 as they reduced South Africa to 93/7, but the South African skipper led from the front to put his team ahead in the match. He played a knock of an unbeaten 55 runs from 136 deliveries, laced with four boundaries. He formed a decisive 44-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Corbin Bosch (25). Ravindra Jadeja picked four wickets while Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj scalped two wickets.