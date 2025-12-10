ETV Bharat / sports

After Pandya's Blazing Fifty, Indian Bowlers Decimate SA Batters To Record 101-Run Win In Barabati T20I

India's players during the first T20I cricket match between India and South Africa at Barabati Stadium, in Cuttack, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. ( PTI )

Cuttack: At 78/4 in 11.4 overs, Indian innings looked a bit shaky on what seemed a challenging surface to bat on at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in the opening T20I match of the five-match series against South Africa on Tuesday. In comes Hardik Pandya at No.6 to the biggest cheer of the evening, and suddenly the Men in Blue shifted gears, leaving Proteas thinking. Six fours and four sixes at a marvellous strike rate of 210, Pandya made a memorable comeback to the national colours with an unbeaten 59, helping India post a competitive 175/6 after 20 overs. He then took a key wicket as India etched a dominant 101-run win over South Africa, who recorded their lowest-ever T20I total. Their previous lowest was also against India -- 87 all out in Rajkot in 2022.

After being put to bat first on a tacky red-soil surface, India were pushed onto the back foot, but Pandya's commanding 59 not out off 28 balls rescued them from early turbulence. On a pitch that demanded discipline, South Africa batters showed none, to be all out for a mere 74 in 12.3 overs, as Indian bowlers ran through them with relentless accuracy.

Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel grabbed two wickets each, while Pandya fittingly chipped in with the prized scalp of David Miller. It was also South Africa's first defeat in three T20Is in Cuttack, and if India had started shakily, South Africa began disastrously.

Arshdeep set the tone with a superb away-swinger that kissed past Quinton de Kock’s tentative prod for a two-ball duck. In his next over, Arshdeep produced another beauty -- a length ball that jagged back into the in-form Tristan Stubbs (14).

India went upstairs for the review, and UltraEdge confirmed a thick inside edge onto the elbow before Jitesh Sharma completed a sharp take as South Africa were 18/2 inside four overs. Axar was introduced in the final over of the powerplay and struck immediately.

Aiden Markram, shuffling back to work a skiddy, straight delivery, was beaten on the inside edge to get bowled. At 28/3 in six overs, South Africa were already in a hole. Pandya then added to their misery, dismissing Miller.

Chakravarthy, operating with sharp drift and deceptive pace, got into action after the powerplay. Donovan Ferreira was late to react to a delivery that held back, and could only nick behind to Jitesh. Marco Jansen, who had fielded brilliantly earlier, was undone by Chakravarthy’s googly as South Africa slid to 68/6.