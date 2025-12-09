ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya's Fifty Helps India Post 175/6 While Batting First

Hyderabad: India posted a total of 175/6 while batting first in the opening fixture of the five-match T20I series at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Hardik Pandya shone with the bat, scoring 59 runs from 28 balls and helping the team post a decent total. India are now in a commanding position after winning the ODI series by 2-1.

Batting first, India suffered two early blows and were reduced to 17/2 in quick time as they lost Shubman Gill (4) and Suryakumar Yadav (12) early in the innings. Tilak Verma and Axar Patel got good starts, scoring 26 and 23 runs respectively, but they were not able to convert them into big scores. Abhishek Sharma added 31 runs for the third wicket with Tilak Verma before being dismissed. Hardik Pandya played a vital knock while batting in the lower order. His partners kept changing as Axar and Shivam Dube got dismissed, but Hardik kept batting from one end. His knock, laced with six fours and four sixes, helped the team hand a target of 176 to the opposition.

Lungi Ngidi picked three wickets for the South African side while Lutho Sipamla picked a couple of scalps.

Notably, Hardik made a return to the national side for the first time since September when he played in the Asia Cup. The Indian all-rounder then made a return to competitive cricket during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Baroda. He played a brilliant knock on his SMAT return and made the highlights for the same.