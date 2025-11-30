IND vs SA 1st ODI: South Africa Win Toss; Chose To Bowl
South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the first ODI of the three-match series.
Hyderabad: South Africa chose to bowl after winning the toss in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi. The match is being played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Both teams were in favour of bowling first, considering the dew factor, which is likely to play a role in the second innings.
KL Rahul's statement and India's playing XI
India captain KL Rahul stated that India would have chosen to bowl after winning the toss as well. He also added that the team will be playing with three spin and three pace bowling options in the match.
Playing XI
Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
Presenting #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the 1⃣st ODI 👌
#INDvSA
Aiden Markram's statement and South Africa's playing XI
Citing the reason behind the decision, Markram said that batting will be easier at night, considering the dew factor. He also added that Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj have been rested.
Playing XI
Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman
🚨 Toss 🚨
#TeamIndia have been put into bat first.
#INDvSA
- India have now lost the toss in 19 consecutive ODIs - a run that started with the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.
- The next worst toss-losing streak in ODIs is 11 by the Netherlands between March 2011 and August 2013.