IND vs SA 1st ODI: South Africa Win Toss; Chose To Bowl

Hyderabad: South Africa chose to bowl after winning the toss in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi. The match is being played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Both teams were in favour of bowling first, considering the dew factor, which is likely to play a role in the second innings.

KL Rahul's statement and India's playing XI

India captain KL Rahul stated that India would have chosen to bowl after winning the toss as well. He also added that the team will be playing with three spin and three pace bowling options in the match.

Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna