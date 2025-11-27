ETV Bharat / sports

IND Vs SA 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Sweat It Out In The Nets In Ranchi

With the arrival of the cricketers, the crowd around the stadium started to swell with many fans standing outside the North Gate since morning, waiting to catch a glimpse of their favorite players.

The players came for their scheduled practice session this morning. Kohli sweat it out on the batting pitch and completed his practice session while Varma spent considerable time in the nets practising bowling. Arshdeep and Rana also worked hard on their pace, line and length, and Rohit was seen diligently practising batting.

Along with Kohli and Rohit, several Indian players, including Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, have already arrived in Ranchi and the rest of the team members are expected to reach here by this evening. Similarly, all players of the South African squad are also expected to land in the city by today.

Ranchi: Ahead of the India vs South Africa first ODI match on November 30, veteran Indian cricketers were seen practising in the nets in Ranchi's JSCA International stadium on Thursday.

Cricketers practised their batting (ETV Bharat)

Kohli and Rohit were greeted by a huge crowd when they arrived at the stadium. Fans captured moments of their favourite batters on their mobile phones. Many cricket enthusiasts had travelled several miles just to see their star cricketer practise in the nets.

Some fans, who had come from Hyderabad, Nawada, and Bihar Sharif, said they had reached the stadium to buy tickets but due to high demand, all tickets were sold out very fast. Despite missing out the tickets, they had something to cheer about as they managed to see some of the veteran players batting in the nets. "I didn't get the ticket but I am happy to see Virat and Rohit from such close distance today," said a cricket fan.

Players have begun practising in the nets (ETV Bharat)

The JSCA stadium and the entire city has already got into a festive mood with shops are selling Team India flags, jerseys, and posters. As the evening approaches, the crowd outside the stadium started to surge. The excitement for the match is evident among everyone, from children to the elderly.

Meanwhile, the stadium and surrounding areas have been brought under a tight security cover with police and security agencies constantly monitoring the gates. Entry and exit routes have already been cleared to accommodate VIP movement and the safety of the players.

Bowlers worked on their pace, line and length (ETV Bharat)

From the pitch to the players' dressing rooms and the media area, final preparations have been completed. Tickets for the match have been sold out and the stadium is expected to be full on Sunday.

The second ODI will be played in Ranchi on December 6 and the third and final matches will be at Vishakhapatnam on December 6.