ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Panama Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch IND vs PAN Football Friendly In India?

Hyderabad: India are all set to lock horns against Panama in the September-October FIFA international friendly window on September 25. As part of their preparation to face top-tier nations like Brazil and Uruguay, the team will play against the participants in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

India will face three big teams that have played in the FIFA World Cup in this international window. The first match of the historic journey will be played against Panama today. India will aim to put up a good performance in front of the enthusiastic fans at their home ground. After this, India will also take on the giants of global football, Brazil and Uruguay.

Panama will be coming to India after playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Panama, which is ahead in terms of athleticism and tactical discipline, is ranked 44th in the FIFA rankings. Playing against a team as strong as the one that played in the World Cup will help boost the confidence of the Indian team. This is the first-ever football clash between India and Panama. Panama is only the ninth country that India will face from the CONCACAF region.

India will face four teams that participated in this year's World Cup. India's next match is against Brazil in Kolkata on October 3. India will also face Uruguay on the 6th. India will then play two friendlies against New Zealand on November 12 and 15. The matches will be held in Auckland and Christchurch, New Zealand. The matches were announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to New Zealand as part of the celebration of '100 years of unity' of sporting ties between the two countries.

Squads

India

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar.

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh

Panama

Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera (Al-Fahya FC), Marcos De León (Sporting SM), Eddie Roberts (Students of Mérida).