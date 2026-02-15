ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK Weather Update: What Happens If India-Pakistan Match Gets Washed Out?

Hyderabad: India and Pakistan are set to square off against each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in a blockbuster clash. Both teams have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, and they will aim to continue their winning momentum in the fixture. There is also a rain threat over the match as Sri Lanka’s meteorological department has issued a warning that a low-pressure area will be created over the Bay of Bengal. Thus, it becomes interesting to know what will happen if rain washes out the match between arch-rivals.

What happens if rain causes a wash-out?

If the completion of the match doesn’t take place due to the rain, there is no reserve day, as it is in place only for the knockout matches. Both India and Pakistan have won two matches so far, with the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia also placed in the group. Defending champions India and Pakistan are likely to advance to the Super 8, considering their superior rankings and a strong outfit.

As there is no reserve day, both teams will share a point each. In the pre-seedings given to both teams, they will be in different groups.

IND vs PAK weather report

According to the accuweather.com, the rain probability before the start of the match is hovering around 50 %. But, during the match time, it comes down to 8%. So, there are high chances of the match happening, but the game might experience a delay due to a wet outfield.