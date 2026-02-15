IND vs PAK Weather Update: What Happens If India-Pakistan Match Gets Washed Out?
With India set to lock horns against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, the weather update becomes significant.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: India and Pakistan are set to square off against each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in a blockbuster clash. Both teams have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, and they will aim to continue their winning momentum in the fixture. There is also a rain threat over the match as Sri Lanka’s meteorological department has issued a warning that a low-pressure area will be created over the Bay of Bengal. Thus, it becomes interesting to know what will happen if rain washes out the match between arch-rivals.
What happens if rain causes a wash-out?
If the completion of the match doesn’t take place due to the rain, there is no reserve day, as it is in place only for the knockout matches. Both India and Pakistan have won two matches so far, with the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia also placed in the group. Defending champions India and Pakistan are likely to advance to the Super 8, considering their superior rankings and a strong outfit.
As there is no reserve day, both teams will share a point each. In the pre-seedings given to both teams, they will be in different groups.
IND vs PAK weather report
According to the accuweather.com, the rain probability before the start of the match is hovering around 50 %. But, during the match time, it comes down to 8%. So, there are high chances of the match happening, but the game might experience a delay due to a wet outfield.
IND vs PAK in T20 World Cup
India have dominated the matchup against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, winning seven out of the eight matches they have played, while the opposition managed to win only one. The Men in Blue will be eyeing to continue their dominance over the rivals in the match.
Last India vs Pakistan meeting
India played against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 thrice, including the final, and they won all of the fixtures against arch-rivals. In the title decider, they beat Men in Green by five wickets as Tilak Varma scored a half-century with a knock of an unbeaten 69 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav picked four wickets. India chased the target of 147 with ease thanks to the heroic knock from Tilak.
Squads
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay