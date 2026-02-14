IND vs PAK Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over India-Pakistan Fixture As Sri Lanka Issues Weather Warning
After a lot of drama around the India vs Pakistan clash, the T20 World Cup 2026 match is scheduled to be played on February 15.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: The suspense around the India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2026 is finally over, and the match is scheduled to be held on February 15 as planned. However, rain could threaten the India-Pakistan Group A clash on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo after Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology issued a weather warning. The Department, through its Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre, has issued a warning that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around the match time. The likelihood of a low-pressure area forming over Colombo has boosted the possibility of rainfall.
The forecast has sparked concerns over the potential interruption in the match or even a washout. This has left the fans anxiously waiting for the successful completion of the match.
“A low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-eastern Bay of Bengal around 15th February,” the statement from Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology read.
What does the weather report on the match day say?
According to Accuweather.com, there are chances of rain around 50 % throughout the day. However, rain is likely to interrupt the fixture in Colombo. Despite minimal rainfall, the rain can make the outfield and pitch wet, which could affect the game.
Is there a Reserve day for the India vs Pakistan match
The India vs Pakistan match does not have a reserve day as it is a group stage game. Reserve days are only for the semi-final and final of the tournament. Hence, if the match gets washed out, India and Pakistan both will share one point each.
Drama in the buildup to the match
Pakistan had boycotted their World Cup match against India in solidarity with Bangladesh, which had pulled out of the tournament. However, multiple cricket board including Sri Lanka cricket (SLC), requested them to rethink their decision considering the loss of the host country of the match and the broadcasters will have to face. After a meeting with ICC, the team decided to reverse their decision, and the clash will now go on as planned.