IND vs PAK Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over India-Pakistan Fixture As Sri Lanka Issues Weather Warning

Hyderabad: The suspense around the India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2026 is finally over, and the match is scheduled to be held on February 15 as planned. However, rain could threaten the India-Pakistan Group A clash on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo after Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology issued a weather warning. The Department, through its Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre, has issued a warning that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around the match time. The likelihood of a low-pressure area forming over Colombo has boosted the possibility of rainfall.

The forecast has sparked concerns over the potential interruption in the match or even a washout. This has left the fans anxiously waiting for the successful completion of the match.

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology issued a weather warning (Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology)

“A low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-eastern Bay of Bengal around 15th February,” the statement from Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology read.

What does the weather report on the match day say?