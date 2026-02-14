IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Usman Tariq Can Turn Out To Be A Weapon Of Mass Destruction Against India
Pakistani spinner Usman Tariq is an oddity that Pakistan have been grooming as a weapon of mass destruction against an impatient India at the crease.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
If you are 6 feet 4 inches tall and playing cricket in Pakistan, you can’t be but a fierce pacemaker, out to crush opposition with naked aggression. But Usman Tariq is a different kind of cricketer. His stature as an off-break bowler is taller than his towering height. His action is different, too, in fact, so different that pundits keep discussing why it should not be termed illegal.
That has not come in his way thus far, and this unusually erudite Commerce graduate says if the opposition is talking about his action, it is a sign of fear, and that bodes well for him.
Tariq’s run-up is a hesitant one, or should one say, staccato? He takes three quick steps in pairs, stops for a killing fraction of a moment at the creases and then sling-bowls deliveries with a flat arm, straight elbow movement that is carefully crafted to upset the furniture or keep a catcher constantly at work.
A little slouchy in gait, this new find from Nowshera briefly worked as a salesman in the UAE before returning to his first love, cricket. Today, he is the most cushioned asset of the Pakistan team management who see him as a WMD against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup match.
You see him at nets under the lights at the imposing Premadasa Stadium, and you get interested. Purists insist, Kevin Pietersen included, that he is nothing but a chicken who needs to be banned. But T20 is hardly a game of or by purists, and if you appreciate and promote sloggers with no eye for style. You must see currency in Usman’s stance, too.
Green bandana intact, this plumpish and breaded gem, who is waiting all guns blazing for his outing against India, will play his signature wait and wonder routine in a bid to fix the batsmen who have grown up with a tinkered DNA of not having the patience to study deliveries, wait and then negate spin at the crease.
Alternating with leg break googly bowler Abrar Ahmed at nets, with a high release, a braced front leg and a chest-on action that seems to uncoil from above the eye line, Tariq represents all that is new for white ball chokeholds.
He is not merely tall; he is tall in the way that matters to a spinner— able to impart heavy revolutions from a height that produces disconcerting bounce on even the truest T20 surfaces.
For Indian batters who have shown worrying vulnerabilities against quality spin, that steep drop and late dip is the difference between meeting the ball under the eyes and having it kick at the splice.
Tariq’s story is rooted in Pakistan’s unforgiving grade-cricket ecosystem, where long spells in afternoon heat shape both skill and temperament. It was at PSL that his control of length, six balls in the same postage stamp, then one that subtly changes pace, caught the selectors’ eye.
Coaches speak of a bowler who learned to bowl for outcomes, not highlights: Dots first, wickets as a consequence. The evolution of his craft has been methodical. Tariq is a white-ball specialist who can bowl three different speeds off the same arm speed and trajectory (89 kmph to 72 kmph), a skill that hides intent until it is too late for the batter to adjust.
Technically, Tariq’s bowling stance is deceptively simple. He approaches with a smooth, economical run-up that keeps his head still and his eyes level. At the crease, his alignment is slightly chest-on, shoulders straightening just enough to allow the arm to come over high and straight.
The wrist is the tell: Firm, upright, and cocked behind the ball so that the fingers can rip down the seam. From that position, he can produce three primary deliveries. The stock off-break is delivered with overspin and sidespin in equal measure, creating drift into the right-hander and bite away off the surface.
The undercutter, delivered with a fractionally scrambled seam and less revolutions, skids on, attacking the base of the stumps or trapping batters on the crease. The third is a quicker slider, pushed through with a slightly lower trajectory, which hurries batters attempting to manufacture room.
What makes him particularly troublesome for India is the geometry he creates. From close to the stumps, he releases the ball from a point that feels almost behind the right-hander’s eyeline. The drift brings it in, the bounce takes it up, and the turn takes it away—three movements for the price of one.
For left-handers, he can go wider of the crease, change the angle, and make the ball hold its line before straightening, inviting the drive against the spin and then beating the outside edge.
On surfaces that offer even a hint of grip, he can set a simple but ruthless field: slip and short third for the edge, a short midwicket for the miscued pick-up, and a ring that chokes singles. It is suffocation by geometry.
India’s recent T20 batting trends have revealed a vulnerability that Tariq is built to exploit: A preference for early release shots against spin rather than watchfulness and accumulation. The modern template — hit through the line, sweep hard, or make room to carve — works against medium pace and skiddy legspin, but it can be self-defeating against a tall off-spinner who extracts bounce.
The sweep becomes risky when the ball climbs; the inside-out loft becomes a gamble when drift pulls the line back in; and the cut becomes perilous when the ball holds in the surface. Tariq’s method is to create indecision. Two dots outside off that bounce, one quicker dart at the pads, and suddenly the batter is guessing, not reading.
Pakistan’s think tank appears to be weaponising him precisely in that middle-overs window—overs 7 to 15—where matches are often decided in modern T20. The brief is clear: attack with fields that invite risk, keep a slip in play for longer than convention dictates, and trust the spinner to beat the bat often enough to create panic.
With Tariq, the dots are not passive; they are active pressure points. His over often reads 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, W — not because he bowls a magic ball every six deliveries, but because he builds to that moment with subtle variations that nudge the batter into error.
In tandem with another spinner or a change of pace from the other end, he can turn the phase into a squeeze that starves the innings of momentum. There is also a psychological dimension to his threat. Tall spinners are rare enough to be unfamiliar; unfamiliarity breeds hesitation. Batters conditioned to smother spin on the front foot find the ball climbing into their gloves. Those who retreat deep in the crease find the length shortened by his bounce.
The options narrow: either commit fully forward and risk the turn, or rock back and risk the skid. Tariq’s field placements amplify that dilemma—he is happy to concede the single to long-on or deep cover if it means protecting the infield where wickets fall. The discipline to stick to that plan, even after a boundary, is what separates him from merely promising prospects.
Against specific Indian archetypes, his match-ups are intriguing. Right-handers who like to free their arms through extra cover will have to negotiate the drift back into them; the margin for error shrinks when the ball starts at middle and ends on off.
Players who rely on the slog-sweep will have to contend with bounce that turns top edges into catching chances at deep square. Left-handers who try to hit with the spin over midwicket may find the undercutter sneaking through, cramping their swing. And for those who like to step out, Tariq’s ability to pull the length back by a foot—without telegraphing it—can drag the shot into the toe end.
His rise also reflects a broader shift in Pakistan’s white-ball strategy: Building spin arsenals that can operate as attacking units, not just defensive controls.
In Tariq, they have a bowler who can throw the new ball to a left-hander, used as a match-up option against a right-heavy middle order, or saved for a choke in the middle. Flexibility is his currency. His economy rate in domestic and A-team cricket has been underpinned by a dot-ball percentage that rivals the best finger spinners, but it is his strike rate—one wicket every couple of overs in those formats—that suggests he is not merely containing but creating breakthroughs.
Of course, like any young spinner, he has areas to refine. The line to left-handers can stray when he overcompensates for drift; the quicker ball, if overused, can become predictable. On flat decks that offer little grip, he must trust his pace changes and fields rather than chase turns.
But the raw materials—height, revolutions, control, and game awareness—are elite. With guidance and repetition at the highest level, those edges will smooth out. For India, the counter will require a return to old virtues: playing late, using the depth of the crease judiciously, rotating strike with soft hands, and choosing one scoring option per over rather than three per ball. It may also demand tactical tweaks — left-right combinations to disturb his lines, proactive use of the reverse sweep to counter drift, and a willingness to take singles early in his spell to deny him rhythm. The worst option is to engage him on ego terms—trying to dominate a bowler who thrives on bait.
In the end, Tariq’s threat is not theatrical; it is surgical. He does not need prodigious turn to be dangerous; he needs consistency of length, clarity of plan, and the courage to keep a catcher in play. For a batting unit that has flirted with impatience against spin, that is a particularly awkward adversary. Pakistan have not just found a tall off-spinner; they have found a middle-overs lever—one that can tilt a T20 innings off its axis with six balls of quiet, relentless pressure.