ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Usman Tariq Can Turn Out To Be A Weapon Of Mass Destruction Against India

- By Meenakshi Rao

If you are 6 feet 4 inches tall and playing cricket in Pakistan, you can’t be but a fierce pacemaker, out to crush opposition with naked aggression. But Usman Tariq is a different kind of cricketer. His stature as an off-break bowler is taller than his towering height. His action is different, too, in fact, so different that pundits keep discussing why it should not be termed illegal.

That has not come in his way thus far, and this unusually erudite Commerce graduate says if the opposition is talking about his action, it is a sign of fear, and that bodes well for him.

Tariq’s run-up is a hesitant one, or should one say, staccato? He takes three quick steps in pairs, stops for a killing fraction of a moment at the creases and then sling-bowls deliveries with a flat arm, straight elbow movement that is carefully crafted to upset the furniture or keep a catcher constantly at work.

A little slouchy in gait, this new find from Nowshera briefly worked as a salesman in the UAE before returning to his first love, cricket. Today, he is the most cushioned asset of the Pakistan team management who see him as a WMD against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup match.

You see him at nets under the lights at the imposing Premadasa Stadium, and you get interested. Purists insist, Kevin Pietersen included, that he is nothing but a chicken who needs to be banned. But T20 is hardly a game of or by purists, and if you appreciate and promote sloggers with no eye for style. You must see currency in Usman’s stance, too.

Green bandana intact, this plumpish and breaded gem, who is waiting all guns blazing for his outing against India, will play his signature wait and wonder routine in a bid to fix the batsmen who have grown up with a tinkered DNA of not having the patience to study deliveries, wait and then negate spin at the crease.

Alternating with leg break googly bowler Abrar Ahmed at nets, with a high release, a braced front leg and a chest-on action that seems to uncoil from above the eye line, Tariq represents all that is new for white ball chokeholds.

He is not merely tall; he is tall in the way that matters to a spinner— able to impart heavy revolutions from a height that produces disconcerting bounce on even the truest T20 surfaces.

For Indian batters who have shown worrying vulnerabilities against quality spin, that steep drop and late dip is the difference between meeting the ball under the eyes and having it kick at the splice.

Tariq’s story is rooted in Pakistan’s unforgiving grade-cricket ecosystem, where long spells in afternoon heat shape both skill and temperament. It was at PSL that his control of length, six balls in the same postage stamp, then one that subtly changes pace, caught the selectors’ eye.

Coaches speak of a bowler who learned to bowl for outcomes, not highlights: Dots first, wickets as a consequence. The evolution of his craft has been methodical. Tariq is a white-ball specialist who can bowl three different speeds off the same arm speed and trajectory (89 kmph to 72 kmph), a skill that hides intent until it is too late for the batter to adjust.

Technically, Tariq’s bowling stance is deceptively simple. He approaches with a smooth, economical run-up that keeps his head still and his eyes level. At the crease, his alignment is slightly chest-on, shoulders straightening just enough to allow the arm to come over high and straight.

The wrist is the tell: Firm, upright, and cocked behind the ball so that the fingers can rip down the seam. From that position, he can produce three primary deliveries. The stock off-break is delivered with overspin and sidespin in equal measure, creating drift into the right-hander and bite away off the surface.

The undercutter, delivered with a fractionally scrambled seam and less revolutions, skids on, attacking the base of the stumps or trapping batters on the crease. The third is a quicker slider, pushed through with a slightly lower trajectory, which hurries batters attempting to manufacture room.

What makes him particularly troublesome for India is the geometry he creates. From close to the stumps, he releases the ball from a point that feels almost behind the right-hander’s eyeline. The drift brings it in, the bounce takes it up, and the turn takes it away—three movements for the price of one.