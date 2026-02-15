ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav Mimics Usman Tariq As India Prepare For The Pakistan Spinner

File Photo: Suryakumar Yadav ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Indian team was seen adopting a unique strategy to prepare for the Pakistan spinners ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday in Colombo. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front to help his team prepare for the unorthodox action of Pakistan skipper Usman Tariq, who is currently in the headlines because of a pause in his action. The spinner has been in the spotlight for his slingy action with different kinds of views on it. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed him, saying his action is legal. Suryakumar Yadav mimics Tariq During the practice session, the Indian captain was seen imitating the off-spin action of the Pakistan spinner. Just like Tariq, he delayed his delivery to make the batters ready for what might come in the match. By doing the drill, the Indian batters were building their muscle memory for the delay in the release.