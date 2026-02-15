IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav Mimics Usman Tariq As India Prepare For The Pakistan Spinner
During the practice session for the Indian team, Suryakumar Yadav was seen mimicking Usman Tariq’s bowling action.
Hyderabad: The Indian team was seen adopting a unique strategy to prepare for the Pakistan spinners ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday in Colombo. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front to help his team prepare for the unorthodox action of Pakistan skipper Usman Tariq, who is currently in the headlines because of a pause in his action.
The spinner has been in the spotlight for his slingy action with different kinds of views on it. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed him, saying his action is legal.
Suryakumar Yadav mimics Tariq
During the practice session, the Indian captain was seen imitating the off-spin action of the Pakistan spinner. Just like Tariq, he delayed his delivery to make the batters ready for what might come in the match. By doing the drill, the Indian batters were building their muscle memory for the delay in the release.
Suryakumar Yadav on Tariq’s threat
While speaking on Tariq’s challenge, the Indian captain had said that the team is practising on similar bowling actions and will execute it in the field.
"See, sometimes there is a question in the exam as well, which is out of the syllabus. So, we can't leave that question. To tackle that, you have to adopt your own way. Yes, he is a different character when he comes to bowl. Suryakumar Yadav press conference. "But at the same time, we can't just surrender. We practise with similar types of bowlers and similar actions. We will try to execute what we are practising in the net sessions,” Surya said in the pre-match press conference.
Why is Usman Tariq’s bowling legal?
The right-arm off-spinner was reported twice during the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He underwent testing on both of the ocassion and he was cleared. The PCB did the testing. Notably, ICC is yet to test him for his bowling action. As of now, Tariq’s bowling action is completely legal.
In medical terms, Tariq has a hypermobile elbow, sometimes referred to as being double-jointed, a congenital condition. Muttiah Muralitharan had an identical trait and also faced criticism for his bowling action before finishing as Test cricket’s highest wicket-taker.