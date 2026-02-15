ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Out On Duck; Kishan Switching Gears

Colombo: Pakistan have won the toss and chose to field against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage clash at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Pakistan have made no change to their playing XI while India are going into the contest with two changes. Both teams have won two matches each so far, and the winner of the match will almost advance into the Super 8. India have dominated the matchup against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, and they will aim to register another win in the clash against arch rivals.

IND vs PAK live updates start from here

India 41/1 (Over 0-5)

India suffered an early blow in the form of Abhishek Sharma early in the innings. However, Ishan Kishan started attacking from the other end while Tilak Verma is playing cautiously. There is a turn in the pitch, and except for the second over from Shaheen Afridi, all the other overs so far are bowled by the spinners.

Changes in the Indian team

India have made two changes to their playing XI. Abhishek Sharma has come in place of Sanju Samson, while Kuldeep Yadav has replaced Arshdeep to bolster India's spin attack.