IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Out On Duck; Kishan Switching Gears
Pakistan have won the toss and chose to bowl in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST|
Updated : February 15, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Colombo: Pakistan have won the toss and chose to field against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage clash at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Pakistan have made no change to their playing XI while India are going into the contest with two changes. Both teams have won two matches each so far, and the winner of the match will almost advance into the Super 8. India have dominated the matchup against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, and they will aim to register another win in the clash against arch rivals.
IND vs PAK live updates start from here
India 41/1 (Over 0-5)
India suffered an early blow in the form of Abhishek Sharma early in the innings. However, Ishan Kishan started attacking from the other end while Tilak Verma is playing cautiously. There is a turn in the pitch, and except for the second over from Shaheen Afridi, all the other overs so far are bowled by the spinners.
Changes in the Indian team
India have made two changes to their playing XI. Abhishek Sharma has come in place of Sanju Samson, while Kuldeep Yadav has replaced Arshdeep to bolster India's spin attack.
Playing XI
India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
All three games at Premadasa this World Cup have been won by the side batting first (avg 1st innings 171); in the eight T20Is at the venue prior to this tournament, all games were won by the chasing team (avg 1st innings 127).
Pakistan skipper Agha said he thinks that the surface will assist the bowlers for the first few overs, and the team wants to capitalise on that.