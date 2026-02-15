ETV Bharat / sports

IND Vs PAK: India Unlikely To Shake Hands With Pakistan In Today's Game

The idea of a symbolic handshake had been discussed — and declined — during earlier talks in Lahore. Yet the issue resurfaced on the eve of the match, raised repeatedly in both captains’ press conferences.

Colombo: India captain Suryakumar Yadav is unlikely to engage in a customary pre or post-match handshake with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha for the high-profile clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo today, adding another layer of intrigue to an already politically charged fixture.

When asked directly at his pre-match press conference on the eve of the big-ticket encounter, Surya neither confirmed nor denied whether he would extend the gesture. “Wait for 24 hours and see,” he said, before steering the conversation back to cricket and describing the mood in the Indian dressing room as positive. Agha, meanwhile, responded diplomatically: “It is up to them to decide.”

The handshake debate traces back to the Asia Cup, when tensions spilled beyond the sporting arena following the Pahalgam killings and Operation Sindoor. At that tournament, Surya had declined to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart, and the traditional post-match handshake line between players did not take place — a visible sign that the rivalry had moved into politically sensitive territory.

This latest meeting itself had appeared uncertain until the final stages. The fixture had been engulfed in intense boycott calls and, at one point, seemed to be drifting into the doldrums. High-level negotiations were required, with the International Cricket Council engaging extensively with the Pakistan Cricket Board to ensure the match went ahead as scheduled. Only after eleventh-hour discussions did the contest receive the green light, preserving what is widely regarded as the marquee clash of the tournament.

Against that backdrop, the handshake question has taken on symbolism beyond mere protocol. As the two captains prepare to walk out in Colombo, attention will not only be on tactics and team combinations, but also on whether customary sporting gestures will be observed in a rivalry that continues to straddle the boundary between cricket and geopolitics.