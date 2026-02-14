ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK: How India And Pakistan Have Fared At R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo?

Hyderabad: India will square off against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the Group A fixture. Both teams have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, but one of them will suffer its first defeat of the tournament on Sunday.

Both teams are coming into the match with strong spin attacks. India have he likes of Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar. On the other hand, Pakistan have the likes of Usman Tariq, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmad And Muhammad Nawaz in their squad. With the match to be held at the R Premadasa Stadium, the records of both teams become significant.

India and Pakistan's T20I record in Colombo

Both teams boast a stellar record at the venue. India have played a total of 15 fixtures, out of which India has won 11 contests. Four of them have suffered defeats. The Men in Blue have defeated Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Pakistan and South Africa. Against Pakistan, they played in 2012 and won the match by eight wickets.