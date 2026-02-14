IND vs PAK: How India And Pakistan Have Fared At R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo?
India and Pakistan will lock horns at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: India will square off against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the Group A fixture. Both teams have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, but one of them will suffer its first defeat of the tournament on Sunday.
Both teams are coming into the match with strong spin attacks. India have he likes of Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar. On the other hand, Pakistan have the likes of Usman Tariq, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmad And Muhammad Nawaz in their squad. With the match to be held at the R Premadasa Stadium, the records of both teams become significant.
India and Pakistan's T20I record in Colombo
Both teams boast a stellar record at the venue. India have played a total of 15 fixtures, out of which India has won 11 contests. Four of them have suffered defeats. The Men in Blue have defeated Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Pakistan and South Africa. Against Pakistan, they played in 2012 and won the match by eight wickets.
Pakistan have played seven matches at the venue, winning four of them while losing two games. As India have a superior win percentage of 73.33 as compared to Pakistan’s 57.14, the historical data makes them the favourites.
India 7-1 in T20I World Cup
India has dominated the rivalry in the T20 World Cup. Out of the eight matches played between these two, India have won seven. The only match when they lost came in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the clash.
India and Pakistan have played 16 T20I matches against each other. 13 of them were won by the Indian side, while their arch-rivals emerged triumphant thrice. In the ongoing World Cup, both India and Pakistan survived a potential upset against the USA and the Netherlands, respectively.