IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Invites Heads Of Five Major Asian Cricket Boards For Blockbuster Clash
Heads of the five major Asian Cricket boards have been invited for the high-octane India-Pakistan clash.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST|
Updated : February 14, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
Colombo: The buzz is growing around the match, which saw-sawed its presence into the ICC T20 World Cup tournament, cutting through boycott declarations, political grandstanding, the Prime Minister of Pakistan getting into the act, and finally the ICC topnotchers having to fly to Lahore to intensely confabulate for the drama to end and the match to happen.
The neutral venue of Sri Lanka has taken care of some of the otherwise uncontrollable actions and emotions that would have happened in the home territories of both the playing nations. Having said that, the spectacle that this match should be will be.
Standing in the President’s box will be ICC Chairman Jay Shah and the ICC CCO Sanjog Gupta. The ICC has also invited the heads of five major Asian cricket boards of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan as a diplomatic gesture to witness the match that launched a thousand ifs and buts.
Mithun Manhas from BCCI, Mohsin Naqvi from PCB, Md Aminul Islam from BCB, Shammi Silva from Sri Lanka Cricket and Mirwais Ashraf from Afghanistan Cricket Board will receive the invitation for the match.
Alongside, where there is India-Pakistan happening, there is Bollywood happening too. Sunil Shetty has already announced his presence even though his son-in-law, KL Rahul, is not in the squad.
Hardik Pandya’s partner, actress Mahieka Sharma, arrived on February 13 and was spotted at the Colombo airport with him ahead of the match. Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s family usually travels with him, as his wife Sanjana Ganesan works with the official broadcasting team, and their son is too small to be left back home.
The chirp around the WAGS is yet to take off, though Sri Lanka is a favourite venue for these celebrities to be here, especially with the Cricket. Watching from the Presidential Box will be the man who won the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy for India – Rohit Sharma – now the ambassador for this edition.