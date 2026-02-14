ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Invites Heads Of Five Major Asian Cricket Boards For Blockbuster Clash

- By Meenakshi Rao

Colombo: The buzz is growing around the match, which saw-sawed its presence into the ICC T20 World Cup tournament, cutting through boycott declarations, political grandstanding, the Prime Minister of Pakistan getting into the act, and finally the ICC topnotchers having to fly to Lahore to intensely confabulate for the drama to end and the match to happen.

The neutral venue of Sri Lanka has taken care of some of the otherwise uncontrollable actions and emotions that would have happened in the home territories of both the playing nations. Having said that, the spectacle that this match should be will be.

Standing in the President’s box will be ICC Chairman Jay Shah and the ICC CCO Sanjog Gupta. The ICC has also invited the heads of five major Asian cricket boards of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan as a diplomatic gesture to witness the match that launched a thousand ifs and buts.