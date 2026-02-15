ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK Weather Update: What Are The ICC Cut-Off Time And Overs Regulations If Rain Hits India-Pakistan Fixture?

Hyderabad: After a lot of drama around Pakistan’s participation in the match against India, the blockbuster clash is finally set to take place on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India have dominated the matchup against Pakistan in the history of the T20 World Cup so far, and they will aim to add one more win to their tally. Spin is expected to be the key in this match as the venue aids the spinners, and both teams are stacked with some quality spinners. Also, both teams have won two matches in the tournament so far, and if they share a point each as a result of the game being washed out, they will advance into the Super 8.

So, what happens if the India-Pakistan match gets washed out?. The following are the rules regarding the cut-off time and the minimum overs that should be bowled to determine a result from the match.

What is the cut-off time for the India-Pakistan match?

The Group A match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST. In the case of a delay, the umpires and match referee must ensure that any revised contest concludes by 11:10 PM, the official cut-off time, including an additional 60-minute buffer.