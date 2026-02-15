IND vs PAK Weather Update: What Are The ICC Cut-Off Time And Overs Regulations If Rain Hits India-Pakistan Fixture?
With the possibility of rain interruption for the match between India and Pakistan, the cut-off time and over rules become crucial.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: After a lot of drama around Pakistan’s participation in the match against India, the blockbuster clash is finally set to take place on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India have dominated the matchup against Pakistan in the history of the T20 World Cup so far, and they will aim to add one more win to their tally. Spin is expected to be the key in this match as the venue aids the spinners, and both teams are stacked with some quality spinners. Also, both teams have won two matches in the tournament so far, and if they share a point each as a result of the game being washed out, they will advance into the Super 8.
So, what happens if the India-Pakistan match gets washed out?. The following are the rules regarding the cut-off time and the minimum overs that should be bowled to determine a result from the match.
What is the cut-off time for the India-Pakistan match?
The Group A match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST. In the case of a delay, the umpires and match referee must ensure that any revised contest concludes by 11:10 PM, the official cut-off time, including an additional 60-minute buffer.
They said rivalry. We said consistency 😎💙— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 15, 2026
Will Team India move one step closer to repeat & defeat history and make it 8-1 vs Pak? 🇮🇳💪🏻
ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 👉 #INDvPAK | SUN, 15th FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/Ee8EzTcDgD
Minimum requirement for a result
According to the ICC’s Playing Conditions for the 2026 T20 World Cup, a minimum of five overs per side is required for a result in the group-stage matches.
“Save for circumstances where a match is awarded to a team as a consequence of the opposing team’s refusal to play (clause 16.2), all matches in which both teams have not had an opportunity of batting for a minimum of five overs shall be declared a No Result,” the regulations state. (The requirement increases to 10 overs per side in semi-finals and the final.)
#TeamIndia dial up the intensity in the nets ahead of the clash vs Pakistan.— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 14, 2026
ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 👉 #INDvPAK | SUN, 15th FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/yUjXRBl2LI
IND vs PAK weather report
According to the accuweather.com, the rain probability before the start of the match is hovering around 50 %. But, during the match time, it comes down to 8%. So, there are high chances of the match happening, but the game might experience a delay due to a wet outfield.