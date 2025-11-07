ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: India and Pakistan's cricket match will be held again, with both teams set to lock horns on Friday, November 7. Dinesh Karthik’s India will face Abbas Afridi’s Pakistan as the arch-rivals will compete in the unique six-a-side format in the Hong Kong 2025 Sixes match. The high-voltage contest comes amidst the standoff between the two nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Both nations played against each other three times this year in the Asia Cup, and each clash included some drama on the field. Both teams will be keen on asserting their dominance in the fast-paced format.

Six players play for each side in the format, and the format often produces explosive batting displays, and the matches also produce results in a quick time. This year’s edition has been renowned for many well-known Indian players taking part in the competition.

Dinesh Karthik will lead a strong Indian team that features experienced players like Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, and Robin Uthappa. Pakistan are coming into the tournament with a crop of younger side including players, including Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, and Shahid Aziz.

India vs Pakistan Hong Sixes 2025 live streaming details

Where will the India vs Pakistan Hong Sixes 2025 match be held?