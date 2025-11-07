ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming?

India will be up against Pakistan on Friday, November 7, in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025.

india vs pakistan live streaming hong kong sixes 2025
Pakistan won the Hong Kong Sixes in tournament in 2011 (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 7, 2025 at 10:22 AM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: India and Pakistan's cricket match will be held again, with both teams set to lock horns on Friday, November 7. Dinesh Karthik’s India will face Abbas Afridi’s Pakistan as the arch-rivals will compete in the unique six-a-side format in the Hong Kong 2025 Sixes match. The high-voltage contest comes amidst the standoff between the two nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Both nations played against each other three times this year in the Asia Cup, and each clash included some drama on the field. Both teams will be keen on asserting their dominance in the fast-paced format.

Six players play for each side in the format, and the format often produces explosive batting displays, and the matches also produce results in a quick time. This year’s edition has been renowned for many well-known Indian players taking part in the competition.

Dinesh Karthik will lead a strong Indian team that features experienced players like Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, and Robin Uthappa. Pakistan are coming into the tournament with a crop of younger side including players, including Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, and Shahid Aziz.

India vs Pakistan Hong Sixes 2025 live streaming details

Where will the India vs Pakistan Hong Sixes 2025 match be held?

The contest between India and Pakistan will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong.

When will the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match start?

The India vs Pakistan contest will kick off from 1:05 PM IST on November 7.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Hong Sixes 2025 live streaming?

The India vs Pakistan fixture in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 will be televised on Sony Sports Ten 5 and will be streamed online on the Fancode app and website.

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Squads

India: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.

Pakistan: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.

