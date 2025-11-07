IND vs PAK Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming?
India will be up against Pakistan on Friday, November 7, in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 10:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: India and Pakistan's cricket match will be held again, with both teams set to lock horns on Friday, November 7. Dinesh Karthik’s India will face Abbas Afridi’s Pakistan as the arch-rivals will compete in the unique six-a-side format in the Hong Kong 2025 Sixes match. The high-voltage contest comes amidst the standoff between the two nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.
Both nations played against each other three times this year in the Asia Cup, and each clash included some drama on the field. Both teams will be keen on asserting their dominance in the fast-paced format.
Six players play for each side in the format, and the format often produces explosive batting displays, and the matches also produce results in a quick time. This year’s edition has been renowned for many well-known Indian players taking part in the competition.
90’s generation will remember waking up early to tune into Hong Kong sixes watching Robin Singh, Kanitkar, Atul Wasan, Nikhil Chopra.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 7, 2025
The tournament is back with a bang - India vs Pakistan today!
Streaming live on FanCode - https://t.co/KKQ9M01ASp#HongKongSixesOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/72OPq2U7ss
Dinesh Karthik will lead a strong Indian team that features experienced players like Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, and Robin Uthappa. Pakistan are coming into the tournament with a crop of younger side including players, including Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, and Shahid Aziz.
India vs Pakistan Hong Sixes 2025 live streaming details
Where will the India vs Pakistan Hong Sixes 2025 match be held?
The contest between India and Pakistan will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong.
When will the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match start?
The India vs Pakistan contest will kick off from 1:05 PM IST on November 7.
🚨Big win for Pakistan against Kuwait in the Hong Kong Super Sixes! 🔥— ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) November 7, 2025
They beat Kuwait by 4 wickets, with Abbas Afridi smashing six sixes in an over! 🤯#HongKongSixes pic.twitter.com/WjppEmAqTx
Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Hong Sixes 2025 live streaming?
The India vs Pakistan fixture in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 will be televised on Sony Sports Ten 5 and will be streamed online on the Fancode app and website.
Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Squads
India: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.
Pakistan: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.