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IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match: Indian Cricket Team Win Their Second Consecutive Asian Games Title

File Photo: Indian Cricket Team ( AP )

Hyderabad: India defended their gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 in the men’s cricket beating Pakistan by 19 runs. The team first posted a huge total of 211/6 while batting first and then ensured that Pakistan was never in the chase. It was a difficult pitch in Nisshin but it didn’t shake India’s determination. Pakistan managed to post only 192/6 on the scoreboard and have to settle with the silver medal.

Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma score fifties Batting first, Indian batters scripted carnage from the start. Abhishek Sharma smashed 61 runs from 28 deliveries with three boundaries and seven sixes while Tilak Varma scored unbeaten 51 runs from 22 deliveries. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (15), Shreyas Iyer (21), Ishan Kishan (20) and Shivam Dube (27) also came up with their contributions. Ahmed Daniyal and Arafat Minhas picked two wickets each. Hasan Nawaz's knock goes in vain For Pakistan, Hasan Nawaz was the top-scorer with a valiant knock of 96 runs from 51 deliveries laced with seven sixes. However, none of the other batters managed to put up a fight and Pakistan lost the final. They were in contest till the last three overs but superb death bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar restricted them from crossing the finish line. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for the Indian team taking two wickets while conceding only 29 runs. Washington also picked two wickets for the Indian team.