IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match: Indian Cricket Team Win Their Second Consecutive Asian Games Title
India outplayed Pakistan by 19 runs in the final of the men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: India defended their gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 in the men’s cricket beating Pakistan by 19 runs. The team first posted a huge total of 211/6 while batting first and then ensured that Pakistan was never in the chase. It was a difficult pitch in Nisshin but it didn’t shake India’s determination. Pakistan managed to post only 192/6 on the scoreboard and have to settle with the silver medal.
Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma score fifties
Batting first, Indian batters scripted carnage from the start. Abhishek Sharma smashed 61 runs from 28 deliveries with three boundaries and seven sixes while Tilak Varma scored unbeaten 51 runs from 22 deliveries. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (15), Shreyas Iyer (21), Ishan Kishan (20) and Shivam Dube (27) also came up with their contributions. Ahmed Daniyal and Arafat Minhas picked two wickets each.
Hasan Nawaz's knock goes in vain
For Pakistan, Hasan Nawaz was the top-scorer with a valiant knock of 96 runs from 51 deliveries laced with seven sixes. However, none of the other batters managed to put up a fight and Pakistan lost the final. They were in contest till the last three overs but superb death bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar restricted them from crossing the finish line. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for the Indian team taking two wickets while conceding only 29 runs. Washington also picked two wickets for the Indian team.
Highest match aggregate in India vs Pakistan T20Is
A total of 403 runs (211 + 192) were scored in the match which set a record in India vs Pakistan T20Is. It is the highest aggregate in the T20I involving these two nations surpassing the previous record of 373 in the match played on December 28, 2012 in Ahmedabad.
Sri Lanka win bronze medal match
Sri Lanka produced a brilliant all-round performance to beat Bangladesh by 63 runs and win the bronze medal in men's cricket at the Asian Games 2026. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lanka posted 165/9. However, Bangladesh faltered in their chase and were all out for 102 in 17.3 overs. This medal takes Sri Lanka's medal tally at the Asian Games to three. Earlier, Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the gold medal in men's javelin throw and the women's cricket team won the silver medal.