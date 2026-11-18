IND vs NZ | Five Wins In 58 Years: India To Battle Against Dismal Numbers In Wellington Test
India will lock horns against New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series from November 19.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): After the conclusion of the T20 and ODI series, India and New Zealand are now set to play a two-match Test series. The series opener will begin on Thursday (November 19), and the Basin Reserve Stadium in Wellington will host the match. After suffering defeat in the T20 and ODI series, New Zealand will be looking to avenge both series losses by winning the Test series at home.
However, India’s record in Tests played in New Zealand doesn’t paint a very good picture for the Men in Blue. Since their first Test in New Zealand in 1968, the team has managed to emerge triumphant in only five matches.
Different eras of Indian cricket have graced this ground. The challenge remains timeless 🤍 🎥 The Basin Reserve is ready to serve 𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙏𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙩 🏟️ ⌛ #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/dsxDtOMB8t— BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2026
India’s performance in Tests in New Zealand
India toured New Zealand for the first time in early 1968. Since then, India has played a total of 10 Test series in New Zealand, winning only two of them. Under the captaincy of Nawab Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, India created history by winning the four-match Test series 3-1 on their first tour of New Zealand.
India have to wait 41 years for their next series win in New Zealand. The team emerged triumphant in 2009 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.
New Zealand have won six series, while two of them ended in draws.
Also, New Zealand have managed to win only five matches after playing their first Test in New Zealand in 1968. The team has played a total of 25 Tests in New Zealand, winning only five of them during their outings. Since 2000, India have played nine Test matches, winning only one. Losing five while three matches ended in a draw.
New Zealand currently at the top of the WTC Points table
New Zealand is currently at the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table. India is currently in fourth position. If they win this series, it will be a big gain for the team.
On the other hand, the Kiwis will try to maintain their dominance at home. The Tom Latham-led New Zealand have won the last three-match Test series against India. Especially, Team India has not been able to win a Test series in New Zealand since 2014, and so the Kiwis are aiming to continue their winning run against India.
Only three of the 16 players in the Indian team have experience of playing Test matches in New Zealand.
A total of 65 Test matches have been played between India and New Zealand so far. India has won 22 matches during this period, while New Zealand has won 16 matches. 27 Tests have been drawn. The two teams last played a Test series in India in 2024. In this series, New Zealand whitewashed India 3-0. This was India's first Test series defeat against New Zealand at home.
India squad for the New Zealand Test series
Shubman Gill (Captain), Yassavi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Pardish Krishna, Akashdeep, Sai Sudarshan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Gurnoor Brar.