ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ | Five Wins In 58 Years: India To Battle Against Dismal Numbers In Wellington Test

Indian Test team ( IANS )

Wellington (New Zealand): After the conclusion of the T20 and ODI series, India and New Zealand are now set to play a two-match Test series. The series opener will begin on Thursday (November 19), and the Basin Reserve Stadium in Wellington will host the match. After suffering defeat in the T20 and ODI series, New Zealand will be looking to avenge both series losses by winning the Test series at home.

However, India’s record in Tests played in New Zealand doesn’t paint a very good picture for the Men in Blue. Since their first Test in New Zealand in 1968, the team has managed to emerge triumphant in only five matches.

India’s performance in Tests in New Zealand India toured New Zealand for the first time in early 1968. Since then, India has played a total of 10 Test series in New Zealand, winning only two of them. Under the captaincy of Nawab Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, India created history by winning the four-match Test series 3-1 on their first tour of New Zealand. India have to wait 41 years for their next series win in New Zealand. The team emerged triumphant in 2009 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. New Zealand have won six series, while two of them ended in draws. Also, New Zealand have managed to win only five matches after playing their first Test in New Zealand in 1968. The team has played a total of 25 Tests in New Zealand, winning only five of them during their outings. Since 2000, India have played nine Test matches, winning only one. Losing five while three matches ended in a draw.