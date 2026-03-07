ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: Mitchell Santner’s Calm Final Warning - New Zealand Ready To Break A Few Hearts

- By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: On the eve of the T20 World Cup final, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner delivered a message that was equal parts calm, candid and quietly defiant: His team knows it is not the favourite against India, but it is ready to “break a few hearts” if the opportunity arises.

For a team that has spent the past decade knocking on the door of global trophies, New Zealand once again stands on the brink. Their clash with India in the Final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup represents yet another chance to convert consistency into silverware.

Santner, typically understated, framed the contest with a simple truth about knockout cricket. “At the end of the day, it’s a one-off game shootout against a very good team,” he said. “We’ve had different roads to get here, but the boys are excited,” he added.

That road has, indeed, been different. India arrived on the back of a dramatic semifinal win over England in front of a roaring home crowd, while New Zealand secured their place with a commanding performance against South Africa. Momentum, Santner admitted, could shape the Final. “Momentum’s a massive part of T20 cricket. We’ll take confidence from our last game, and India will do the same,” he announced.

The Underdog Comfort

New Zealand are cricket’s most persistent nearly-men. Over the past 11 years, they have reached five ICC white-ball finals — a remarkable feat for a nation with one of the smallest talent pools among major cricketing countries.

Yet the trophy cabinet remains empty. “We know we’re probably not the favourites. But we don’t mind that. If we do our little things well and put together a strong team performance, we can put ourselves in a good position to lift the trophy,” he said.

Then came the line that drew smiles in the room. “I wouldn’t mind breaking a few hearts tomorrow,” he said in a nice way. It was a rare flash of mischief from the soft-spoken left-arm spinner who has inherited a team culture built on humility, composure and collective effort.

A Flat Pitch And Big Scores

If the contest unfolds the way Santner suspects, the Final could turn into a run-fest. After inspecting the pitch, the New Zealand captain predicted a surface that would favour batters. “It’s still under covers, but from what I’ve seen, it’s going to be pretty flat and high scoring,” he said.

Santner acknowledged that the challenge may not be to completely shut down a powerful batting side like India but to simply limit the damage. “You’re not going to roll teams on a flat wicket for 160,” he explained. “It might be about turning a 250 into a 220,” he said.

That philosophy reflects the brutal mathematics of modern T20 cricket: Containment can be as valuable as outright control.

Varun’s Situation

One bowler who can influence those calculations is India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who, however, has been going through a rough patch. But Santner acknowledged his class and the threat he poses despite the situation he is in.

“We've all seen how good he is. I think the challenge for any bowler when it’s flat is what does it look like — when it’s spinning and when it’s seaming, it’s obviously a challenge for every batter. Everyone goes for 60 on their day. He’s still a very good bowler, and he’s one game away from changing the narrative,” he said in his support.

Battle At the Top

T20 matches often pivot around the powerplay, and Santner believes early wickets will be crucial. India’s aggressive approach means their batters attack from the outset, forcing bowlers onto the defensive unless breakthroughs arrive quickly.