IND vs NZ: Mitchell Santner’s Calm Final Warning - New Zealand Ready To Break A Few Hearts
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said his side is ready to embrace the underdog tag and break a few hearts when they face India.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: On the eve of the T20 World Cup final, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner delivered a message that was equal parts calm, candid and quietly defiant: His team knows it is not the favourite against India, but it is ready to “break a few hearts” if the opportunity arises.
For a team that has spent the past decade knocking on the door of global trophies, New Zealand once again stands on the brink. Their clash with India in the Final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup represents yet another chance to convert consistency into silverware.
Santner, typically understated, framed the contest with a simple truth about knockout cricket. “At the end of the day, it’s a one-off game shootout against a very good team,” he said. “We’ve had different roads to get here, but the boys are excited,” he added.
That road has, indeed, been different. India arrived on the back of a dramatic semifinal win over England in front of a roaring home crowd, while New Zealand secured their place with a commanding performance against South Africa. Momentum, Santner admitted, could shape the Final. “Momentum’s a massive part of T20 cricket. We’ll take confidence from our last game, and India will do the same,” he announced.
The Underdog Comfort
New Zealand are cricket’s most persistent nearly-men. Over the past 11 years, they have reached five ICC white-ball finals — a remarkable feat for a nation with one of the smallest talent pools among major cricketing countries.
Yet the trophy cabinet remains empty. “We know we’re probably not the favourites. But we don’t mind that. If we do our little things well and put together a strong team performance, we can put ourselves in a good position to lift the trophy,” he said.
Then came the line that drew smiles in the room. “I wouldn’t mind breaking a few hearts tomorrow,” he said in a nice way. It was a rare flash of mischief from the soft-spoken left-arm spinner who has inherited a team culture built on humility, composure and collective effort.
A Flat Pitch And Big Scores
If the contest unfolds the way Santner suspects, the Final could turn into a run-fest. After inspecting the pitch, the New Zealand captain predicted a surface that would favour batters. “It’s still under covers, but from what I’ve seen, it’s going to be pretty flat and high scoring,” he said.
Santner acknowledged that the challenge may not be to completely shut down a powerful batting side like India but to simply limit the damage. “You’re not going to roll teams on a flat wicket for 160,” he explained. “It might be about turning a 250 into a 220,” he said.
That philosophy reflects the brutal mathematics of modern T20 cricket: Containment can be as valuable as outright control.
Varun’s Situation
One bowler who can influence those calculations is India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who, however, has been going through a rough patch. But Santner acknowledged his class and the threat he poses despite the situation he is in.
“We've all seen how good he is. I think the challenge for any bowler when it’s flat is what does it look like — when it’s spinning and when it’s seaming, it’s obviously a challenge for every batter. Everyone goes for 60 on their day. He’s still a very good bowler, and he’s one game away from changing the narrative,” he said in his support.
Battle At the Top
T20 matches often pivot around the powerplay, and Santner believes early wickets will be crucial. India’s aggressive approach means their batters attack from the outset, forcing bowlers onto the defensive unless breakthroughs arrive quickly.
“The only way to slow any team down is to get wickets at the top,” he said. “If guys get away it’s very hard to pull them back without taking wickets.” The same principle applies when New Zealand bat.
India’s bowling attack — packed with pace and variety — will attempt to apply pressure from the first over. Santner believes the key will be clarity rather than innovation. “You don’t have to reinvent the wheel. You just have to be very clear about what you’re trying to do,” Santner said.
Bilateral Learnings
New Zealand’s preparation has been shaped partly by their earlier bilateral series against India, which exposed them to different conditions and tactical challenges. While a bilateral contest cannot replicate the tension of a World Cup Final, Santner believes the lessons remain valuable. “You learn what works and what doesn’t. You take that information forward,” he said. That series, which the Kiwis lost 1-4, forced New Zealand to adapt to varied pitches and prolonged pressure — experiences that could prove vital in a high-stakes encounter.
T20’s Small Margins
If Santner sounded philosophical about the final, it is because he understands how thin the margins can be. “It always comes down to a couple of moments. Fielding can change a game,” he said.
New Zealand’s semifinal victory illustrated that point: Disciplined bowling and sharp fielding squeezed South Africa at crucial junctures, even when the scoring rate climbed. Against India, those moments could come at any stage.
Handling The Crowd
The final will unfold in front of a sea of blue shirts and deafening noise. India’s home support has been one of the defining features of the tournament. Santner acknowledged the challenge but suggested it could also create pressure for the hosts. “There’s obviously a lot of pressure on India to win a World Cup at home. If we can go out there and put their heads under pressure, it could work in our favour,” he said.
For New Zealand, the objective is simple: Remain insulated from the external noise. “We’ll approach it the same way we approached the semifinal and the first game of the tournament,” Santner said.
Consistency of preparation, he believes, prevents the magnitude of the occasion from overwhelming players.
A United Squad
One theme Santner sang was the unity of the squad. Selection decisions — including bringing in new players to replace injured all-rounder Michael Bracewell — have been accepted because the entire group sees itself as part of the same mission.
“When you get the buy-in of the whole squad, those decisions are taken a lot better. It’s not just the XI on the field. It’s all 15 of us,” Santner insisted.
One Game From History
Ultimately, the Final reduces everything — strategy, form, reputation — to one evening. India carries the weight of expectation and the roar of a home crowd. New Zealand carry the resilience of a team that has repeatedly reached the sport’s biggest stages. Santner knows that narratives and statistics will fade once the first ball is bowled.
“All that matters is tomorrow,” he said. And if New Zealand’s captain is right, a few hearts might, indeed, be broken before the night is done.