Door Shut For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Captain Shreyas Iyer Backs Abhishek And Samson To Open
India skipper Shreyas Iyer has made it clear ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi being the hot topic in the cricket fraternity currently, his inclusion in the playing XI during the T20I series against New Zealand is also under the spotlight. However, captain Shreyas Iyer has made it clear ahead of the start of the series that the young lad will have to wait for his chance in the playing XI.
Sooryavanshi was picked for England and Ireland tours earlier this year. Also, he has played only eight T20Is out of the 21 fixtures played by the Indian team so far. The 15-year-old is still waiting on the sidelines to get a regular place in the playing XI as Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have locked their positions in the opening slots.
Shreyas Iyer backs regular Indian openers – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi cannot walk in yet Shreyas Iyer said: "It's important that a talent like him (Sooryavanshi) should always be happy around the dressing room. He is very young; he has more years to get opportunities. It's not like he can walk in right now, because our openers are scoring consistently, and they have won the World Cup. So, if you see, when he is coming overseas, he will get a fair idea how to play on these particular wickets. Next time, whenever he comes in these conditions, he will be very well-prepared. And he can also instruct the other team members, whoever comes here for the first time."— Cricket Hub (@Anurag9793) October 21, 2026
Speaking ahead of India’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Iyer stated that Sooryavanshi cannot walk into the team straight-up as the two openers are performing consistently well.
"It's important that a talent like him (Sooryavanshi) should always be happy around the dressing room," Iyer said.
"He is very young, he has more years to get opportunities. It's not like he can walk in right now, because our openers are scoring consistently, and they have won the World Cup."
Abhishek and Samson both played a key role in India’s title run in the T20 World Cup 2026. The former amassed 141 runs from eight matches, while the latter scored 321 runs from five matches with an impressive average of 80.25 and a whopping strike rate of 199.37.
Message for Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi got a chance to open the innings for India at the Asian Games as Samson dropped down in the batting order at No. 3 to accommodate him. He scored 53 runs across two matches at a strike rate of 176.66.
However, he remained on the bench throughout the T20I series against West Indies.
Iyer said in the press conference that he constantly tells Sooryavanshi to keep patience and trust his process.
"I just keep telling him you will get the opportunity, if you be consistent about your processes, you have to wait sometimes, we have got two fantastic openers, that's the conversation we have been having with Vaibhav," Iyer added.