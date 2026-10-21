ETV Bharat / sports

Door Shut For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Captain Shreyas Iyer Backs Abhishek And Samson To Open

File Photo: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ( IANS )

Hyderabad: With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi being the hot topic in the cricket fraternity currently, his inclusion in the playing XI during the T20I series against New Zealand is also under the spotlight. However, captain Shreyas Iyer has made it clear ahead of the start of the series that the young lad will have to wait for his chance in the playing XI.

Sooryavanshi was picked for England and Ireland tours earlier this year. Also, he has played only eight T20Is out of the 21 fixtures played by the Indian team so far. The 15-year-old is still waiting on the sidelines to get a regular place in the playing XI as Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have locked their positions in the opening slots.

Speaking ahead of India’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Iyer stated that Sooryavanshi cannot walk into the team straight-up as the two openers are performing consistently well. "It's important that a talent like him (Sooryavanshi) should always be happy around the dressing room," Iyer said. "He is very young, he has more years to get opportunities. It's not like he can walk in right now, because our openers are scoring consistently, and they have won the World Cup." Abhishek and Samson both played a key role in India’s title run in the T20 World Cup 2026. The former amassed 141 runs from eight matches, while the latter scored 321 runs from five matches with an impressive average of 80.25 and a whopping strike rate of 199.37.