Class of 2026: India Create History With Back-to-Back T20 World Cup Titles
At a roaring Narendra Modi Stadium, Suryakumar Yadav’s fearless young side completed a historic double, giving India consecutive T20 World Cup titles.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 11:30 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: Achievers 11. Raymond Men. Blue Good Men. Cricket Men. Meriticons. Or just Desi Boys On Mission. Call them what you want, put them on any high pedestal, serenade them, worship them – nothing would be a hyperbole.
Suryakumar’s men, Gautam Gambhir’s pupils, Ajit Agarkar’s chosen ones and India’s darlings have just made history – on a trot they have lifted the T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy, a feat none has achieved, a record that will be difficult to break, a task that was quite an ask.
These 15 Men in Blue broke many things – they broke the Motera jinx, they broke Santner’s dream of silencing the crowd, they broke the perception of being scratchy, edgy and defeatable initially.
In this campaign, as they hold the coveted trophy and the fulfilled dreams of a billion plus in their hands, they were unbreakable, undaunted, sorted, resolute and fearless. They were also super soppers – they absorbed pressure in the most difficult of circumstances, they created windows when doors were closed, they performed! And they did that as a team. No looking for personal milestones, no audacious intent, no assignment getting a backlog – this was a team which earned the world’s envy and India’s pride, quite deservedly so.
At Motera, they showed how transition can be butter smooth, how a generational change can come bubble wrapped, how intent can be honed to perfection. Surya said in one of the conferences that this took two years. After Rohit Sharma kissed the ground in Barbados in 2024 and owned the T20 format as none other in the Hall of Fame, a younger, more fiery, more reckless but more determined youth with a crazy set of skills worked wonders for India in the next edition.
Be it Bumrah’s deathly yorkers, Axar’s impossible catches, Samsun’s second coming, Ishan’s fire, Arshdeep’s swingers, Dube’s muscled cameos, or Tilak’s contributions in spurts. nothing soared solo. United, they rose and claimed the skies.
Yes, they faltered. Yes, they dropped 16 catches in the tournament. Yes, they needed rescue acts, and yes, they got overwhelmed at Motera once. And yet, they came back every single time. They stared down tournament ouster. They defeated the odds after creating them. They looked ordinary but did extraordinary things. They not just survived but emerged as titans of the game with cricketing greats from all over the world acknowledging they are, well, undefeatable magicians.
This magic did not come from a wand. Neither did they meet the fair fairy. It came by shutting out the noise. Steeling their backbone. Ironing out their mindsets. Practicing. Learning and living together in the gurushala that was their dressing room.
And above all, they showed why they are masters of their skill sets. Surya often said he did not have to talk to them too much. He saw in them the raw hunger to emerge. He also saw in them the promise of endeavour.
Amid the snap chatting and the camaraderie, the jokes and the laughter, the board games and the storytelling, the games and the travels, they never outstepped the invisible cordon of commitment.
The focus, honed by Gambhir and the entire support staff, was turned into a weapon in a sheath. It came out when it was needed. The skills were moderated and modulated by batting and bowling coaches. All this could be achieved and turned into a result only because the men in blue were avid learners despite being, as one report said, insanely talented young men of the game.
In the end, it did not matter whether this Team India defeated the methodical boys of New Zealand. What mattered was how they did it. They did it with precision performances, with subtle guidance, by fueling fire and still not getting consumed by it.
This was a hidden discipline, which is not a talent that visits the youth often. So yes, call them what you must. Greats of the game. Titans, Gladiators or Warriors – nothing will be a hyperbole. Because they outsmarted history, created it, and now will walk the future with a past so solid that ages will remember them on the other side of the game.
Here, no names will be taken. Not Gambhir, Surya, Bumrah, Axar, Samson, Ishan or anyone else for that matter. Call them Team India, and that will be the biggest compliment that they would like to embrace. And so will the nation of a billion and more heartbeats who will remember each of them by name and as the Class of 2026!