ETV Bharat / sports

Class of 2026: India Create History With Back-to-Back T20 World Cup Titles

By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: Achievers 11. Raymond Men. Blue Good Men. Cricket Men. Meriticons. Or just Desi Boys On Mission. Call them what you want, put them on any high pedestal, serenade them, worship them – nothing would be a hyperbole.

Suryakumar’s men, Gautam Gambhir’s pupils, Ajit Agarkar’s chosen ones and India’s darlings have just made history – on a trot they have lifted the T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy, a feat none has achieved, a record that will be difficult to break, a task that was quite an ask.

These 15 Men in Blue broke many things – they broke the Motera jinx, they broke Santner’s dream of silencing the crowd, they broke the perception of being scratchy, edgy and defeatable initially.

In this campaign, as they hold the coveted trophy and the fulfilled dreams of a billion plus in their hands, they were unbreakable, undaunted, sorted, resolute and fearless. They were also super soppers – they absorbed pressure in the most difficult of circumstances, they created windows when doors were closed, they performed! And they did that as a team. No looking for personal milestones, no audacious intent, no assignment getting a backlog – this was a team which earned the world’s envy and India’s pride, quite deservedly so.

At Motera, they showed how transition can be butter smooth, how a generational change can come bubble wrapped, how intent can be honed to perfection. Surya said in one of the conferences that this took two years. After Rohit Sharma kissed the ground in Barbados in 2024 and owned the T20 format as none other in the Hall of Fame, a younger, more fiery, more reckless but more determined youth with a crazy set of skills worked wonders for India in the next edition.

Be it Bumrah’s deathly yorkers, Axar’s impossible catches, Samsun’s second coming, Ishan’s fire, Arshdeep’s swingers, Dube’s muscled cameos, or Tilak’s contributions in spurts. nothing soared solo. United, they rose and claimed the skies.

Yes, they faltered. Yes, they dropped 16 catches in the tournament. Yes, they needed rescue acts, and yes, they got overwhelmed at Motera once. And yet, they came back every single time. They stared down tournament ouster. They defeated the odds after creating them. They looked ordinary but did extraordinary things. They not just survived but emerged as titans of the game with cricketing greats from all over the world acknowledging they are, well, undefeatable magicians.