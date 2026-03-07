ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: Finn-omenal Challenge - India need Optimus Prime to counter Devastator Allen

- By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: The celebration following the semi-final win over South Africa was as explosive as Finn Allen’s 33-ball century. As he finished South Africa and the chase by launching a flat six over mid-off, he let out a triumphant roar that bounced off the stands like thunder. For a moment, the historic ground that has seen centuries of cricketing drama belonged entirely to one man.

Inside New Zealand’s dressing room, the mood was somewhere between disbelief and boyish chaos. Captain Mitchell Santner ordered a massive cake to mark the occasion — a gesture that quickly spiralled into a frosting fight. Allen, flanked by Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert, cut the cake as teammates smeared icing across faces and jerseys in a ten-minute frenzy that felt more like a school celebration than a World Cup semi-final victory. But Allen declared with deadly determination: "Time to celebrate a little, but eyes on Sunday's Final".

The warning for Indian bowlers, some of them like Varun Chakravarthy, puzzled by loss of form, is clear from New Zealand’s Finnomenal havoc wreaking all muscle and tattoo monster. He is coming and coming at you with no punches spared.

At 26, Finnley Hugh Allen has always been cricket’s most thrilling contradiction. The Auckland boy with the explosive bat swing has long been described as a “high-risk, high-reward” batter — the sort who could win a match in three overs or walk back before fans had taken their seats.

In the 2026 T20 World Cup, that volatility has transformed into something far more dangerous: controlled destruction. Across eight matches, Allen has scored 289 runs at an average of 57.80 and a strike rate of 203.52, numbers that reveal a batter operating in a different time zone from everyone else. His 20 sixes are already the most hit in a single edition of the tournament.

But statistics only begin to explain the impact. Because when Allen bats, the game accelerates. The semi-final against South Africa on March 4 was supposed to be tense. A knockout clash between two elite teams. Kagiso Rabada and company had the ball, the pressure was immense. But Allen treated it like a backyard game in Auckland.

The boundaries at Eden Gardens began to look comically small as he tore into the bowling. As a journalist writing the innings report said, “I could hardly look down at my copy. Allen was so furious and fast with hits.” Indeed, his cover drives became rockets. Pull shots disappeared into the stands. Straight hits landed with the sound of cannon fire.

He reached 50 in just 19 balls, the fastest in a World Cup knockout.

Fourteen balls later, he completed something never seen before. A 33-ball century, the fastest hundred in T20 World Cup history, shattering Chris Gayle’s long-standing 47-ball record. Remarkably, it was the first century ever scored in a T20 World Cup knockout match.

Thanks to his unrelenting show, New Zealand chased 170 in just 12.5 overs, winning by nine wickets in one of the most one-sided semi-finals ever played. Allen walked off unbeaten on 100 from 33 balls — 10 fours and 8 sixes. Eighteen of those deliveries ended at or beyond the boundary.

For years, Allen’s career statistics painted a different picture. Before this tournament, his T20I average hovered around 29.02, respectable but not extraordinary. His strike rate of 171 was explosive but occasionally reckless. This World Cup has revealed a different player.

Allen’s average of 57.80 is nearly double his career mark, while his strike rate has surged past 200. Across all T20 internationals in 2026, he has averaged over 61 while scoring at a blistering 205 strike rate.

The change is subtle but significant. Where once Allen swung instinctively, he now chooses his moments. Where once he attacked everything, he now hunts.