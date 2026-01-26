ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer To Stay With India Squad For New Zealand Series As Tilak Continues To Recover

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with a new update on the return of Tilak Varma to the team. The team has announced that Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Tilak in the squad for the T20I series, will stay with the squad for the remaining two games as well, while the latter will link up with the squad on February 3 after regaining full fitness.

“India batter Tilak Varma has resumed physical training and is making steady progress with his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. However, he will require additional time to regain full match fitness and will not be available for the final two T20Is of the ongoing IDFC First Bank five-match T20I series,” the release from BCCI mentioned.

The release from the BCCI mentioned that Tilak is on track to recover from the injury he suffered before the start of the series against New Zealand. He has resumed physical training and is making steady progress with his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. However, he will need some additional time to recover completely and start batting again in full rhythm.

Considering all the scenarios, BCCI’s selection committee recommended that Shreyas stay with the squad.