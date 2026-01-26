IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer To Stay With India Squad For New Zealand Series As Tilak Continues To Recover
India batter Shreyas Iyer will stay with the team for the remainder of the series against New Zealand.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with a new update on the return of Tilak Varma to the team. The team has announced that Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Tilak in the squad for the T20I series, will stay with the squad for the remaining two games as well, while the latter will link up with the squad on February 3 after regaining full fitness.
“India batter Tilak Varma has resumed physical training and is making steady progress with his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. However, he will require additional time to regain full match fitness and will not be available for the final two T20Is of the ongoing IDFC First Bank five-match T20I series,” the release from BCCI mentioned.
The release from the BCCI mentioned that Tilak is on track to recover from the injury he suffered before the start of the series against New Zealand. He has resumed physical training and is making steady progress with his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. However, he will need some additional time to recover completely and start batting again in full rhythm.
Considering all the scenarios, BCCI’s selection committee recommended that Shreyas stay with the squad.
Two players from the T20 World Cup squad are injured
India suffered two blows ahead of the T20 World Cup as Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar got injured. Tilak was ruled out of the series due to an injury and was replaced by Shreyas Iyer. Sundar got injured in the first match of the ODI series and was ruled out from the T20Is. Ravi Bishoni replaced him in the squad.
India’s T20 World Cup schedule
India will play a warm-up game against South Africa on February 4. Afterwards, they will start the tournament campaign with the contest against the USA on February 7. The team will then play against Namibia on February 12 and against Pakistan on February 15. Men in Blue then sign off their campaign with the clash against the Netherlands on February 18.
India’s updated T20I squad
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi.