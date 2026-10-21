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IND vs NZ Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch India vs New Zealand For Free In India?

Hyderabad : India and New Zealand are set to face each other for the first time since their clash in the final of the 2026 T20 World Cup. The two teams will square off in the opening match of a five-game T20 series on October 22. This major encounter will begin in Christchurch at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

Three-time T20 World Cup champions India enter this series following a 2-2 draw in a five-match T20 series against the West Indies on home soil, while hosts New Zealand come into the series after a 1-1 draw in their previous T20 series against Bangladesh.

Head-to-head record

India and New Zealand have faced each other 31 times in T20 matches so far, with India holding the upper hand. India has won 19 of these encounters, while New Zealand has secured 11 victories, and one match ended in a tie.

Where to watch IND vs NZ for free?

All five T20 matches between India and New Zealand will begin at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Sony holds the media rights for this series; consequently, Indian fans can watch every match on television via the 'Sony Sports Network' channels. Additionally, the matches will be broadcast on the free platform DD Sports. Live streaming for each match will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website.