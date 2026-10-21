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IND vs NZ Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch India vs New Zealand For Free In India?

IND vs NZ Live Streaming: Here are the details of the live streaming for the series between India and New Zealand.

ind vs nz series live streaming
India vs New Zealand (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 21, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: India and New Zealand are set to face each other for the first time since their clash in the final of the 2026 T20 World Cup. The two teams will square off in the opening match of a five-game T20 series on October 22. This major encounter will begin in Christchurch at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

Three-time T20 World Cup champions India enter this series following a 2-2 draw in a five-match T20 series against the West Indies on home soil, while hosts New Zealand come into the series after a 1-1 draw in their previous T20 series against Bangladesh.

Head-to-head record

India and New Zealand have faced each other 31 times in T20 matches so far, with India holding the upper hand. India has won 19 of these encounters, while New Zealand has secured 11 victories, and one match ended in a tie.

Where to watch IND vs NZ for free?

All five T20 matches between India and New Zealand will begin at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Sony holds the media rights for this series; consequently, Indian fans can watch every match on television via the 'Sony Sports Network' channels. Additionally, the matches will be broadcast on the free platform DD Sports. Live streaming for each match will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

India

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevan Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner.

New Zealand vs India T20I series schedule

MatchDateVenueTime (IST)
1st T20I22 October 2026 (Thursday)Hagley Oval, Christchurch12:30 PM
2nd T20I24 October 2026 (Saturday)Hagley Oval, Christchurch12:30 PM
3rd T20I27 October 2026 (Tuesday)HNRY Stadium, Wellington12:30 PM
4th T20I30 October 2026 (Friday)Eden Park, Auckland12:30 PM
5th T20I1 November 2026 (Sunday)Seddon Park, Hamilton12:30 PM

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