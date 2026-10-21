IND vs NZ Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch India vs New Zealand For Free In India?
IND vs NZ Live Streaming: Here are the details of the live streaming for the series between India and New Zealand.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: India and New Zealand are set to face each other for the first time since their clash in the final of the 2026 T20 World Cup. The two teams will square off in the opening match of a five-game T20 series on October 22. This major encounter will begin in Christchurch at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time.
Three-time T20 World Cup champions India enter this series following a 2-2 draw in a five-match T20 series against the West Indies on home soil, while hosts New Zealand come into the series after a 1-1 draw in their previous T20 series against Bangladesh.
Kiwis ke 𝟑-𝟎 𝐖𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐖𝐀𝐒𝐇 ka hisaab! 🥶🔥 Glenn bhai ne zakhm taaza kar diya… Par Ashwin Bhai bhi bol diye “Iss baar hoga HISAAAB BARABAR!” 👊🇮🇳 HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand | 1st T20I TOMORROW, 11:30 AM onwards LIVE on Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 21, 2026
Head-to-head record
India and New Zealand have faced each other 31 times in T20 matches so far, with India holding the upper hand. India has won 19 of these encounters, while New Zealand has secured 11 victories, and one match ended in a tie.
Where to watch IND vs NZ for free?
All five T20 matches between India and New Zealand will begin at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Sony holds the media rights for this series; consequently, Indian fans can watch every match on television via the 'Sony Sports Network' channels. Additionally, the matches will be broadcast on the free platform DD Sports. Live streaming for each match will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
क्रिकेट के रोमांच के लिए हो जाइए तैयार! 🏏 🇮🇳 भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच T20I सीरीज में होगी जबरदस्त भिड़ंत। 🔥 मुकाबले का LIVE प्रसारण देखें DD Sports (DD Free Dish) पर। 📺 #NZvIND #TeamIndia @BCCI @ShreyasIyer15 @ICC https://t.co/Te8fHOi3sc— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 21, 2026
Squads
India
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.
New Zealand
Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevan Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner.
New Zealand vs India T20I series schedule
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|1st T20I
|22 October 2026 (Thursday)
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|12:30 PM
|2nd T20I
|24 October 2026 (Saturday)
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|12:30 PM
|3rd T20I
|27 October 2026 (Tuesday)
|HNRY Stadium, Wellington
|12:30 PM
|4th T20I
|30 October 2026 (Friday)
|Eden Park, Auckland
|12:30 PM
|5th T20I
|1 November 2026 (Sunday)
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|12:30 PM