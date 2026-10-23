IND vs NZ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Likely To Play As Ishan Kishan Gets Ruled Out From 2nd T20I
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might get a chance in the playing XI for the second T20I as Ishan Kishan has been ruled out.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
Hyderabad: With a packed Indian top order and most of the batters providing key contributions, young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been waiting for his chance in the Playing XI. However, the left-handed batter might be included in the playing XI for the second T20I, and there are two factors behind this possibility.
Ishan Kishan ruled out of second T20I
Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has suffered a groin injury and is ruled out of the second T20I on Saturday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. BCCI made the announcement, mentioning that the medical team is monitoring his progress.
"Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low-grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” the BCCI said in a press release.
𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/QbZpuVh1hQ— BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2026
Kishan’s injury might pave the way for Sooryavanshi’s spot in the playing XI.
Sitanshu Kotak hints at Sooryavanshi playing in second T20I
The second reason behind the possibility of Sooryavanshi getting a place in the playing XI is the statement from batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, who has said that the 15-year-old is a strong contender to replace Kishan.
🚨 Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Ishan Kishan! Ishan Kishan has a groin niggle, that's why Tilak Varma was promoted. Ishan is also unlikely to play in the 2nd T20I. If Ishan doesn't play, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has a strong chance to play! https://t.co/cCtc9TpwyA— NiiK (@ClassyNiikX) October 23, 2026
“There was a lot of speculation I have also seen, just because Ishan had a strain in his groin, the batting order was changed,” Kotak told reporters after the first T20I, adding that it is “unlikely he will play tomorrow’s match as well”.
“If Ishan doesn’t play, unless he recovers completely, which the medical team will advise, Vaibhav could definitely step in for him. He is one of the strongest contenders," he added.
The Sooryavnashi dilemma
Earlier in the series, captain Shreyas Iyer had mentioned that Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his chance as the already established opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are giving returns. He also pointed out that the duo made vital contributions in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 title run.
The 15-year-old last featured in the Asian Games, where he played in both the semi-final (against Sri Lanka) and the final (against Pakistan). The Rajasthan Royals batters (RR) then warmed the bench for the five-match T20I series.
The youngster has played eight T20Is for India so far, amassing 246 runs at a strike rate of 186.36, laced with two fifties. India are currently facing the dilemma of how to get Sooryavanshi into the playing XI, as they have top-order batters who are delivering consistently for them.