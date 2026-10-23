ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Likely To Play As Ishan Kishan Gets Ruled Out From 2nd T20I

File photo: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ( IANS )

Hyderabad: With a packed Indian top order and most of the batters providing key contributions, young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been waiting for his chance in the Playing XI. However, the left-handed batter might be included in the playing XI for the second T20I, and there are two factors behind this possibility.

Ishan Kishan ruled out of second T20I

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has suffered a groin injury and is ruled out of the second T20I on Saturday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. BCCI made the announcement, mentioning that the medical team is monitoring his progress. "Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low-grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” the BCCI said in a press release. Kishan’s injury might pave the way for Sooryavanshi’s spot in the playing XI. Sitanshu Kotak hints at Sooryavanshi playing in second T20I The second reason behind the possibility of Sooryavanshi getting a place in the playing XI is the statement from batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, who has said that the 15-year-old is a strong contender to replace Kishan.