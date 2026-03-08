ETV Bharat / sports

IND Vs NZ: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak And Sukhbir Singh To Rock T20 World Cup Final

A priest performs aarti as a man holds a poster of the Indian cricket team players to pray for India's victory against New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match, in Prayagraj, Saturday, March 7, 2026. ( PTI )

Gujarati icon Pathak will open the ceremony in style, bringing a local flavour to the Ahmedabad showpiece, which has made her one of the country’s most beloved live performers. Known for crowd favourites such as Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and O Piya , Pathak will be accompanied by 50 Bollywood dancers and vibrant choreography designed to transform the stadium into a festival atmosphere.

Blending international star power with the vibrant energy of Indian music, the ceremony will feature large-scale performances from the three world-renowned artists before co-hosts India take on New Zealand in what proves to be a thrilling conclusion to Cricket’s biggest T20 event.

Ahmedabad: Global pop superstar Ricky Martin, alongside iconic Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh, will headline a spectacular Closing Ceremony before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final at the imposing Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Prince of Bhangra himself, Singh will also be supported by a huge contingent of dancers and the familiar Punjab sound of the Dhol Wala when he takes to the stage. One of the most influential artists in modern Punjabi pop music, Sukhbir is known worldwide for chart-topping hits, including Ishq (Oh Ho Ho Ho) and Dil Kare.

Two-time Grammy winner and five-time Latin Grammy winner, Ricky Martin, will then close out the musical extravaganza with serious international star power. Martin, whose catalogue of global hits, including Livin’ la Vida Loca, She Bangs, and the iconic football anthem The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida), has defined stadium concerts for decades and will add the world’s biggest cricket stadium to his long list of iconic performances across his decorated career.

“Sport and music have a unique way of bringing people together, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is a celebration of that shared passion. It’s an honour to be part of such a special occasion, where millions of fans come together with incredible energy and love for the game. I’m excited to perform at the Closing Ceremony and celebrate the thrill of the tournament with fans in the stadium and around the world,” he said in a statement released by the ICC.

Gates at the Narendra Modi Stadium will open at 3.30 pm, with the Closing Ceremony performances beginning at 5.30 pm ahead of the tournament Final at 7 pm.

With a packed stadium of 1.42 lakh expected and millions watching around the world, the Closing Ceremony will provide a vibrant cultural celebration before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its dramatic climax.