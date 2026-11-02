ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: New Zealand Suffer Double Blow As Rachin Ravindra And Mark Chapman Get Ruled Out

Hyderabad: Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra have been ruled out of the five-match ODI series against India as they need more time to recover from their injuries. Mark Chapman suffered a hamstring injury at the European T20 Premier League in September . In the same month, Rachin Ravindra injured his shoulder during a promo shoot . An MRI scan has shown that Chapman needs another two weeks of rehabilitation.

"Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side so it's a shame they have to miss this series," New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said. "I caught up with Mark last week, and although he's disappointed, he's working hard to get back on the field.

"With Rachin, his shoulder hasn't quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don't want to take any undue risks."

Tim Seifert, who was originally part of the New Zealand squad for the last two ODIs, has been added for the whole series. Henry Nicholls has been brought in for the first three games of the series, while Dean Foxcroft, who is currently featuring for New Zealand A in the unofficial series, will join the ODI squad for the last two contests.

Nicholls’ recall is timely as he is coming on back of playing a knock of 119 while opening the batting for Canterbury in the Ford Trophy clash on Saturday. He has played 92 ODIs for New Zealand, and his recent 50-over game came during New Zealand's tour to the West Indies in July.