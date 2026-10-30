IND vs NZ: Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out Of ODI Series; Two Changes To India's A Squad
Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the ODI series as he failed to recover from his hamstring injury.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the ODI series. BCCI revealed in their update that the 30-year-old needs more time to recover from the hamstring injury and requires additional time to build up the workload required to be ready for the upcoming matches.
“Prasidh Krishna, whose availability for India's five-match ODI series against New Zealand was subject to fitness clearance, is ruled out of the ODI series. The right-arm pacer, who is recovering from the hamstring injury, will need additional time to build up the workload required to be ready for matches,” the statement from BCCI read.
🚨 News 🚨 Prasidh Krishna ruled out of ODI series. Mohd. Siraj will join the India A squad for the 2nd four-day game. Nitish Kumar Reddy will link up with the India A squad for the 3rd four-day game More details 🔽 | #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/qGIF5AL2uG— BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2026
BCCI also mentioned in their release that he will join the India A squad for the third four-day game against New Zealand A if he clears the Return to Play (RTP) assessment.
“Prasidh will join the India A squad for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A, subject to him clearing the Return to Play (RTP) assessment. This will give him an opportunity to gain match practice and prepare for the Test series.”
🚨 TEAM INDIA UPDATES 🇮🇳 - Prasidh Krishna ruled out of the ODI series vs New Zealand. - Nitish Kumar Reddy will play only first ODI. - Mohammed Siraj will play in the 2nd unofficial Test vs New Zealand A. https://t.co/aoxqDrSChN— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 30, 2026
In another update, his compatriot Mohammed Siraj is set to join the India A squad for the second four-day fixture against New Zealand A, which begins on October 31. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will join the India A squad for the third four-day match against New Zealand A after the first ODI between India and New Zealand on November 4.
Also, Shreyas Iyer was named as the vice-captain for all of the five games but Ishan Kishan will now Shubman Gill's deputy for the fourth and fifth ODIs.
India A's updated squad for the second four-day game against New Zealand A
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Rathod, R. Smaran, Dhruv Jurel [C] [WK], Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Shikhar Mohan, Mukesh Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra [WK].
India’s updated ODI squad for the first three ODIs
Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI)
India’s updated ODI squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs
Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav