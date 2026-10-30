ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out Of ODI Series; Two Changes To India's A Squad

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the ODI series. BCCI revealed in their update that the 30-year-old needs more time to recover from the hamstring injury and requires additional time to build up the workload required to be ready for the upcoming matches.

“Prasidh Krishna, whose availability for India's five-match ODI series against New Zealand was subject to fitness clearance, is ruled out of the ODI series. The right-arm pacer, who is recovering from the hamstring injury, will need additional time to build up the workload required to be ready for matches,” the statement from BCCI read.

BCCI also mentioned in their release that he will join the India A squad for the third four-day game against New Zealand A if he clears the Return to Play (RTP) assessment.

“Prasidh will join the India A squad for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A, subject to him clearing the Return to Play (RTP) assessment. This will give him an opportunity to gain match practice and prepare for the Test series.”

In another update, his compatriot Mohammed Siraj is set to join the India A squad for the second four-day fixture against New Zealand A, which begins on October 31. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will join the India A squad for the third four-day match against New Zealand A after the first ODI between India and New Zealand on November 4.

Also, Shreyas Iyer was named as the vice-captain for all of the five games but Ishan Kishan will now Shubman Gill's deputy for the fourth and fifth ODIs.