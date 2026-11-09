ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out Of Last Two ODIs; Blair Tickner To Serve Seven-Day Stand-Down Period

Hamilton (New Zealand): New Zealand’s story of shuffling the bowling unit in the ongoing ODI series against India seems to have no end, as they have made a few tweaks for the remainder of the series. Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the last two ODIs while Blair Tickner will serve a seven-day stand-down period. Tickner is serving a stand-down period as he suffered a blow to his helmet in the Wellington ODI.

In a press release, New Zealand cricket confirmed that Ferguson has not recovered completely from a low-grade right-calf tear that he sustained during the T20I series. Tickner has been cleared of concussion after he was subbed out for Matt Fisher in the second game. However, he will serve a seven-day stand-down period, mandatory according to the ICC regulations.

Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson were supposed to join the Test camp after the third ODI, but they will now stay for the fourth fixture of the series as well. NZC also confirmed that two more players will be added to the squad for the last two games of the 50-over series.

Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, and Nathan Smith will depart for Wellington after the third ODI in order to prepare for the Test series.

With New Zealand trailing the series by 0-2, every match is of utmost importance to them. The hosts are already battling with multiple injuries, and they also have to make continuous changes to the bowling attack. Devon Conway was ruled out of the series, while Rachin Ravindra (shoulder) and Mark Chapman (hamstring) are also unavailable for selection.

New Zealand squad for 3rd ODI

Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young