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Yash Thakur To Debut For India As New Zealand Elect To Bowl In 5th ODI

India handed debut to right-arm seamer Yash Thakur as NZ opt to bowl in fifth and final ODI on Sunday, Nov 15, 2026. ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mount Maunganui: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the series-deciding fifth and final ODI here on Sunday. India led the series 2-1, having won the first two ODIs of the series, while the third match was washed out. The visitors lost the fourth ODI by a huge margin of 244 runs.

India handed a debut to right-arm seamer Yash Thakur. But India’s Gurnoor Brar and New Zealand’s Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson will miss the final ODI as they move on to prepare for the two-Test series starting on November 19.