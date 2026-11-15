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Yash Thakur To Debut For India As New Zealand Elect To Bowl In 5th ODI

India lead the series 2-1, having won the first two ODIs of the series, while the third match was washed out.

India handed debut to right-arm seamer Yash Thakur as NZ opt to bowl in fifth and final ODI on Sunday, Nov 15, 2026.
India handed debut to right-arm seamer Yash Thakur as NZ opt to bowl in fifth and final ODI on Sunday, Nov 15, 2026. (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : November 15, 2026 at 7:36 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Mount Maunganui: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the series-deciding fifth and final ODI here on Sunday. India led the series 2-1, having won the first two ODIs of the series, while the third match was washed out. The visitors lost the fourth ODI by a huge margin of 244 runs.

India handed a debut to right-arm seamer Yash Thakur. But India’s Gurnoor Brar and New Zealand’s Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson will miss the final ODI as they move on to prepare for the two-Test series starting on November 19.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.

Also Read:

  1. 4th ODI Against New Zealand: India Record Shocking Collapse, Lose First Three Wickets For Zero
  2. IND vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out Of Last Two ODIs; Blair Tickner To Serve Seven-Day Stand-Down Period

TAGGED:

IND VS NZ 5TH ODI
INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND
IND VS NZ 5TH ODI SCORECARD
INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND LIVE

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