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IND vs NZ: Mitchell Santner Ruled Out From Test Series With Hand Fracture; Dean Foxcroft To Replace Him

Hyderabad: New Zealand’s continuous battler with injuries during the series against India seems to have no end as they have suffered a blow ahead of the Test series. Their white-ball skipper and all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the two-match series starting on November 19 due to a fracture in his right hand. The 34-year-old sustained an injury during the fifth ODI against India in Mount Maunganui on November 15 as he took a blow to his right hand while batting.

Santner was checked by the physio in the 37th over when he was hit by an Arshdeep delivery. The left-hander continued to bat and was eventually dismissed on 24. The subsequent scans revealed a fracture in his right hand.

“Scans have revealed that Santner has fractured his right hand. His return-to-play timeline is being worked through, and his involvement in the Test series to Australia will be updated in due course,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

Who will replace Santer in the squad?

All-rounder Dean Foxcroft will take his place in the squad. The all-rounder, who played the last two ODIs against India, has played only one Test so far against Ireland, where he scored 98 in May 2026. In the unofficial Tests against India A, he showed excellent form, putting together scores of 51, 42, 93 and 10*.

“Central Districts spin-bowling all-rounder Dean Foxcroft, who made his Test debut against Ireland in May, has been called into the squad to replace Santner,” the statement from NZC added.