IND vs NZ: New Zealand Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of India T20Is
Two key players from the New Zealand T20I squad have been ruled out ahead of the India series.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 9:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: New Zealand will be looking ahead to the five-match T20I series against India set to start from October 22. Two key players - Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes have ruled out of the remainder of the series against India. New Zealand cricket made an official announcement through a release.
Why have Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes been ruled out?
Chapman suffered a left hamstring injury while featuring in the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). Although the injury has ruled him out of the T20I series, the left-handed batter is expected to return for the ODI series against India.
An update to our T20I squad ahead of the Hero VIDA T20I Series Powered by AI+ Nova Smartphone against India, starting at Hagley Oval on October 22. More | https://t.co/dqTGczJrkV 📲 https://t.co/BeU2146DXX— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 9, 2026
Foulkes, on the other hand, sustained an injury to his right hip flexor during a training session with Canterbury, whom he plays for in the domestic circuit. The time for his recovery remains uncertain and the board is yet to assess the situation and determine when he will get back to the action.
Who will replace the duo?
All-rounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner have been named as replacements for the duo. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter stated that they are fortunate to lean on the expertise of both the players.
New Zealand have been forced into multiple changes ahead of their T20I series against India 👀 https://t.co/1QfoQjwXe7— ICC (@ICC) October 9, 2026
"I’m gutted for Mark and Zak and I wish them both a smooth recovery,” said Walter.
“We’re fortunate to be able to lean on the expertise of Josh and Blair. I know they’re both very excited to be involved in what’s shaping up to be an epic T20 series.”
IND vs NZ T20I series schedule
The series between India and New Zealand will begin on October 22 and the five T20Is will be held across Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton. The team will then lock horns in five ODIs and two Test matches.
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1st T20I
|October 22, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Hagley Park South / Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|2nd T20I
|October 24, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Hagley Park South / Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|3rd T20I
|October 27, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Wellington
|4th T20I
|October 30, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Eden Park, Auckland
|5th T20I
|November 1, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
Updates New Zealand squad for India T20s
Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner.