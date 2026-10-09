ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: New Zealand Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of India T20Is

Two key players from the New Zealand T20I squad have been ruled out ahead of the India series.

ind vs nz t20 series
File photo: Mark Chapman (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 9, 2026 at 9:33 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: New Zealand will be looking ahead to the five-match T20I series against India set to start from October 22. Two key players - Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes have ruled out of the remainder of the series against India. New Zealand cricket made an official announcement through a release.

Why have Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes been ruled out?

Chapman suffered a left hamstring injury while featuring in the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). Although the injury has ruled him out of the T20I series, the left-handed batter is expected to return for the ODI series against India.

Foulkes, on the other hand, sustained an injury to his right hip flexor during a training session with Canterbury, whom he plays for in the domestic circuit. The time for his recovery remains uncertain and the board is yet to assess the situation and determine when he will get back to the action.

Who will replace the duo?

All-rounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner have been named as replacements for the duo. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter stated that they are fortunate to lean on the expertise of both the players.

"I’m gutted for Mark and Zak and I wish them both a smooth recovery,” said Walter.

“We’re fortunate to be able to lean on the expertise of Josh and Blair. I know they’re both very excited to be involved in what’s shaping up to be an epic T20 series.”

IND vs NZ T20I series schedule

The series between India and New Zealand will begin on October 22 and the five T20Is will be held across Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton. The team will then lock horns in five ODIs and two Test matches.

MatchDateTime (IST)Venue
1st T20IOctober 22, 202612:30 PMHagley Park South / Hagley Oval, Christchurch
2nd T20IOctober 24, 202612:30 PMHagley Park South / Hagley Oval, Christchurch
3rd T20IOctober 27, 202612:30 PMWellington
4th T20IOctober 30, 202612:30 PMEden Park, Auckland
5th T20INovember 1, 202612:30 PMSeddon Park, Hamilton

Updates New Zealand squad for India T20s

Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner.

TAGGED:

IND VS NZ T20 SERIES 2026
INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND SERIES
INDIA CRICKET TEAM
MARK CHAPMAN AND ZAK FOULKES INJURY
IND VS NZ T20 SERIES

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.