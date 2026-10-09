ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: New Zealand Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of India T20Is

Hyderabad: New Zealand will be looking ahead to the five-match T20I series against India set to start from October 22. Two key players - Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes have ruled out of the remainder of the series against India. New Zealand cricket made an official announcement through a release.

Chapman suffered a left hamstring injury while featuring in the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). Although the injury has ruled him out of the T20I series, the left-handed batter is expected to return for the ODI series against India.

Foulkes, on the other hand, sustained an injury to his right hip flexor during a training session with Canterbury, whom he plays for in the domestic circuit. The time for his recovery remains uncertain and the board is yet to assess the situation and determine when he will get back to the action.

Who will replace the duo?

All-rounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner have been named as replacements for the duo. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter stated that they are fortunate to lean on the expertise of both the players.