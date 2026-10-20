IND vs NZ: Indian Cricket Team Arrives In Christchurch For Multi-Format Tour
Team India will play a total of 12 international matches during their tour of New Zealand, from October 22 to December 1.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Team India arrived in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Tuesday, where the historic tour will kick off with the first T20 match.
New Zealand Cricket has shared photos of Team India’s arrival in Christchurch, featuring coach Gautam Gambhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Naman Dhir, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, fast bowling coach Morne Morkel, and members of the support staff.
During this historic tour, Team India will play a total of 12 international matches over six weeks, comprising 5 T20Is, 5 ODIs, and 2 Test matches. This will also mark the longest-ever home tour in the history of New Zealand cricket.
India have arrived in Ōtautahi 🇮🇳 #NZVIND https://t.co/bvNH65b7w7— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 20, 2026
The tour will begin with the shortest format (T20Is), followed by a 50-over series (ODIs), and will conclude with the Test matches. The T20I series will run from October 22 to November 1, followed by a 5-match ODI series from November 4 to 15. Subsequently, the two teams will face each other in the Test matches.
#TeamIndia en route New Zealand 🇳🇿 ✈️ #NZvIND https://t.co/vnN1yWPLxk— BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2026
India has several objectives for this tour. The ODI series will be crucial for preparations ahead of the 2027 World Cup, while the Test matches are vital to India's aspirations of reaching the final of the World Test Championship.
3/5 ⏳ The sold-out sign is officially up for the BLACKCAPS v India T20Is in Christchurch and Hamilton, with Eden Park tracking towards a record attendance! 🙌 https://t.co/DFO8HqtuzK— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 19, 2026
India has assembled a large squad of players across all three formats, with captaincy responsibilities shared between Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Gill will lead the team for the first three ODIs and the Test matches, while Iyer will take charge of the T20I side and also serve as captain for the final two ODIs.
India T20 squad for New Zealand series
Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.
New Zealand vs India T20I series schedule
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|1st T20I
|22 October 2026 (Thursday)
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|12:30 PM
|2nd T20I
|24 October 2026 (Saturday)
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|12:30 PM
|3rd T20I
|27 October 2026 (Tuesday)
|HNRY Stadium, Wellington
|12:30 PM
|4th T20I
|30 October 2026 (Friday)
|Eden Park, Auckland
|12:30 PM
|5th T20I
|1 November 2026 (Sunday)
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|12:30 PM