ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: Indian Cricket Team Arrives In Christchurch For Multi-Format Tour

Team India will play a total of 12 international matches during their tour of New Zealand, from October 22 to December 1.

india vs new zealand multi tour
India arrive in cricket team (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 20, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Team India arrived in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Tuesday, where the historic tour will kick off with the first T20 match.

New Zealand Cricket has shared photos of Team India’s arrival in Christchurch, featuring coach Gautam Gambhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Naman Dhir, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, fast bowling coach Morne Morkel, and members of the support staff.

During this historic tour, Team India will play a total of 12 international matches over six weeks, comprising 5 T20Is, 5 ODIs, and 2 Test matches. This will also mark the longest-ever home tour in the history of New Zealand cricket.

The tour will begin with the shortest format (T20Is), followed by a 50-over series (ODIs), and will conclude with the Test matches. The T20I series will run from October 22 to November 1, followed by a 5-match ODI series from November 4 to 15. Subsequently, the two teams will face each other in the Test matches.

India has several objectives for this tour. The ODI series will be crucial for preparations ahead of the 2027 World Cup, while the Test matches are vital to India's aspirations of reaching the final of the World Test Championship.

India has assembled a large squad of players across all three formats, with captaincy responsibilities shared between Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Gill will lead the team for the first three ODIs and the Test matches, while Iyer will take charge of the T20I side and also serve as captain for the final two ODIs.

India T20 squad for New Zealand series

Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand vs India T20I series schedule

MatchDateVenueTime (IST)
1st T20I22 October 2026 (Thursday)Hagley Oval, Christchurch12:30 PM
2nd T20I24 October 2026 (Saturday)Hagley Oval, Christchurch12:30 PM
3rd T20I27 October 2026 (Tuesday)HNRY Stadium, Wellington12:30 PM
4th T20I30 October 2026 (Friday)Eden Park, Auckland12:30 PM
5th T20I1 November 2026 (Sunday)Seddon Park, Hamilton12:30 PM

TAGGED:

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND
IND VS NZ T20
IND VS NZ ODI
IND VS NZ TEST
IND VS NZ

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.