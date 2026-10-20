ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: Indian Cricket Team Arrives In Christchurch For Multi-Format Tour

Hyderabad: Team India arrived in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Tuesday, where the historic tour will kick off with the first T20 match.

New Zealand Cricket has shared photos of Team India’s arrival in Christchurch, featuring coach Gautam Gambhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Naman Dhir, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, fast bowling coach Morne Morkel, and members of the support staff.

During this historic tour, Team India will play a total of 12 international matches over six weeks, comprising 5 T20Is, 5 ODIs, and 2 Test matches. This will also mark the longest-ever home tour in the history of New Zealand cricket.

The tour will begin with the shortest format (T20Is), followed by a 50-over series (ODIs), and will conclude with the Test matches. The T20I series will run from October 22 to November 1, followed by a 5-match ODI series from November 4 to 15. Subsequently, the two teams will face each other in the Test matches.

India has several objectives for this tour. The ODI series will be crucial for preparations ahead of the 2027 World Cup, while the Test matches are vital to India's aspirations of reaching the final of the World Test Championship.