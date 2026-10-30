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IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Etches His Name In Record Books With Mitchell Santner’s Wicket

File photo: Arshdeep Singh ( AP )

Auckland (New Zealand): New Zealand posted a massive total of 259/7 in the first innings of the fourth T20I against India, registering their highest T20I total, but Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh also inked his name in the record books. The left-arm seamer picked up just one wicket, but still he climbed to the top of an illustrious list. Arshdeep dismissed Mitchell Santner to script his name in the record books, as it was his 40th wicket of 2026.

Arshdeep surpasses Josh Little

The Indian left-arm seamer was tied with Joshua Little of Ireland in the list of bowlers with the most T20I wickets in a calendar year. Both of them had 39 wickets in 2026, but Arshdeep got rid of Santner to climb to the top of the list. On the last ball of the penultimate over, Arshdeep bowled a delivery full and outside off. Santner attempted a lofted drive, but he sliced it straight to sweeper cover. Nitish took a sitter at the boundary rope. Most T20I wickets in a calendar year (Full Member sides) 40 Arshdeep Singh (2026) 39 Josh Little (2022) 38 Wanindu Hasaranga (2024) 37 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2022)