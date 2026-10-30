IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Etches His Name In Record Books With Mitchell Santner’s Wicket
Arshdeep Singh has taken 40 wickets in 2026 so far and climbed at the top of an illustrious list with the dismissal.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Auckland (New Zealand): New Zealand posted a massive total of 259/7 in the first innings of the fourth T20I against India, registering their highest T20I total, but Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh also inked his name in the record books. The left-arm seamer picked up just one wicket, but still he climbed to the top of an illustrious list. Arshdeep dismissed Mitchell Santner to script his name in the record books, as it was his 40th wicket of 2026.
Arshdeep surpasses Josh Little
The Indian left-arm seamer was tied with Joshua Little of Ireland in the list of bowlers with the most T20I wickets in a calendar year. Both of them had 39 wickets in 2026, but Arshdeep got rid of Santner to climb to the top of the list.
150 wickets for Arshdeep Singh in Men's T20Is 👏 #TeamIndia #NZvIND https://t.co/oTTi8UHUww— BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2026
On the last ball of the penultimate over, Arshdeep bowled a delivery full and outside off. Santner attempted a lofted drive, but he sliced it straight to sweeper cover. Nitish took a sitter at the boundary rope.
Most T20I wickets in a calendar year (Full Member sides)
40 Arshdeep Singh (2026)
39 Josh Little (2022)
38 Wanindu Hasaranga (2024)
37 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2022)
Highest T20I total for New Zealand
Riding on Glenn Phillips’ 107, New Zealand record their highest total in T20I cricket. They surpassed their previous best of 254/4 vs Scotland in Edinburgh 2022 by posting 259/7 in Auckland. Phillips scored 107 runs from just 49 deliveries to lead the team to an impressive total. Michael Bracewell also chipped in with 65 runs from 25 deliveries laced with four boundaries and six sixes.
🚨 Most T20I Wickets in a Calendar Year 🚨 40 - Arshdeep Singh (2026)* 39 - Josh Little (2022) 38 - Wanindu Hasaranga (2024) 37 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2022) https://t.co/wVFNCIVjqD— 𝗩𝗞 𝟭𝟴 (@gurlabhsingh610) October 30, 2026
Highest T20I totals for New Zealand
259/7 vs Ind Auckland 2026
254/5 vs Sco Edinburgh 2022
243/5 vs WI Mt Maunganui 2018
243/6 vs Aus Auckland 2018
Arshdeep Singh bowling spell
Arshdeep signed off the first innings with the bowling figures of 4-0-38-1 and he was the only bowler to have leaked runs below 10 runs per over for Men in Blue. He was accurate with his lines, and that benefitted him in his bowling.
🚨 Most T20I wickets in a calendar year 🏏 ⦿ 40: Arshdeep Singh (2026)* ⦿ 39: Josh Little (2022) ⦿ 38: Wanindu Hasaranga (2024) ⦿ 37: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2022) #cricket https://t.co/87a8XJqDrE— Live Cricket Update (@Cricx_Update) October 30, 2026