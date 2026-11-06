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IND vs NZ: Devon Conway Ruled Out From ODI Series With Concussion; Nick Kelly To Replace Him

File Photo: Devon Conway ( IANS )

Wellington (New Zealand): Devon Conway has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match ODI series after suffering a collision during a practice session. The left-handed batter missed the first ODI after he suffered the injury but has now been ruled out of the entire series due to a concussion. Conway was involved in a collision with Matt Henry, who also missed the first ODI, but he has now been cleared of concussion. Thus, the right-arm pacer will be available for selection in the second ODI of the series to be played at Wellington.

Who will replace Conway?

Nick Kelly has been named as the replacement for New Zealand’s opening batter. Kelly, who was originally named in the squads for the fourth and fifth ODIs, now joins the Blackcaps for all five matches. Kelly has been pulled out of the New Zealand A squad, which will play against India A in the third unofficial Test from Saturday in Lincoln. Auckland batter Dale Phillips will take his place in the ‘A’ squad. Kelly has scored 265 runs from eight matches with an average of 33.12, including three half-centuries. Two changes in New Zealand A squad