IND vs NZ: Devon Conway Ruled Out From ODI Series With Concussion; Nick Kelly To Replace Him
Matt Henry has been cleared of concussion and is available for the second ODI against India in Wellington.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): Devon Conway has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match ODI series after suffering a collision during a practice session. The left-handed batter missed the first ODI after he suffered the injury but has now been ruled out of the entire series due to a concussion. Conway was involved in a collision with Matt Henry, who also missed the first ODI, but he has now been cleared of concussion. Thus, the right-arm pacer will be available for selection in the second ODI of the series to be played at Wellington.
Who will replace Conway?
Nick Kelly has been named as the replacement for New Zealand’s opening batter. Kelly, who was originally named in the squads for the fourth and fifth ODIs, now joins the Blackcaps for all five matches. Kelly has been pulled out of the New Zealand A squad, which will play against India A in the third unofficial Test from Saturday in Lincoln. Auckland batter Dale Phillips will take his place in the ‘A’ squad.
A forced squad change for New Zealand who aim to level their home ODI series against India 👇 https://t.co/6DhdIyojbf— ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2026
Kelly has scored 265 runs from eight matches with an average of 33.12, including three half-centuries.
Two changes in New Zealand A squad
The New Zealand A squad for the third unofficial Test has two more changes in it. Fast bowlers Simon Keene (hamstring), Ben Lister (side) and Fraser Sheat (side) have been ruled out, while Gibson and Brett Randell will stay with the teams, and Danru Ferns will join the squad.
India kick off ODI series with five-wicket win
The opening fixture of the series saw an impressive knock from Virat Kohli of 74 runs from 51 deliveries, which helped the Men in Blue secure a victory by four wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Thanks to Kohli’s knock, India chased a DLS target of 143 (reduced from 186) in 22.4 overs.
Arshdeep Singh shone with the ball for India, taking four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar picked three wickets. Anshul Kamboj scalped two wickets and played a key role in the team bundling out the opposition on 185.