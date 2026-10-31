IND vs NZ: Auqib Nabi Added To Squad For First Three ODIs After Prasidh Krishna Gets Ruled Out
Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has been added to the Indian squad for the first three ODIs.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has been added to the Indian squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand, making him part of the squad for all five matches of the series. Nabi was initially named for the last two ODIs of the series, but he has now been added to the squad for all five matches of the series.
Nabi’s inclusion comes after India speedster Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of the ODI series as he failed to recover from a hamstring injury. Prasidh suffered the injury during the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati, where he conceded 45 runs while taking one wicket from five overs before leaving the field.
🚨 News 🚨 Auqib Nabi added to #TeamIndia squad for first three ODIs vs New Zealand Details 🔽 | #NZvIND https://t.co/32rAdCiiDh— BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2026
The 30-year-old was initially named in the India squad as subject to fitness. However, considering his workload and recovery, the team management wanted him to be fully fit for the two-match Test series against New Zealand.
Nabi recently impressed in the unofficial Test series between India A and New Zealand A. His three-wicket burst in the first unofficial Test at Lincoln also played a role in him being added to the Indian squad. He picked six wickets in the fixture and impressed the selectors.
Auqib Nabi has been added to India’s ODI squad for the first 3 matches against New Zealand. https://t.co/ArM6MAFdan— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 31, 2026
Nabi’s rise through Ranji Trophy
Nabi was the leading wicket-taker in the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy, taking 60 wickets from 10 matches for Jammu and Kashmir. He played a key role for the team in their maiden title triumph, taking seven five-wicket hauls and helping them clinch the title.
His tally of 60 wickets was the third-highest ever by a fast bowler. He also included match-defining performances of 7/24 against Rajasthan and a 9-wicket match haul (5/87 and 4/36) in the semi-final against Bengal.
India’s updated squad for the first three ODIs
Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (first ODI only) and Auqib Nabi.