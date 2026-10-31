ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: Auqib Nabi Added To Squad For First Three ODIs After Prasidh Krishna Gets Ruled Out

File photo: Auqib Nabi ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has been added to the Indian squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand, making him part of the squad for all five matches of the series. Nabi was initially named for the last two ODIs of the series, but he has now been added to the squad for all five matches of the series.

Nabi’s inclusion comes after India speedster Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of the ODI series as he failed to recover from a hamstring injury. Prasidh suffered the injury during the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati, where he conceded 45 runs while taking one wicket from five overs before leaving the field.

The 30-year-old was initially named in the India squad as subject to fitness. However, considering his workload and recovery, the team management wanted him to be fully fit for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. Nabi recently impressed in the unofficial Test series between India A and New Zealand A. His three-wicket burst in the first unofficial Test at Lincoln also played a role in him being added to the Indian squad. He picked six wickets in the fixture and impressed the selectors. Nabi’s rise through Ranji Trophy