IND vs NZ 5th T20I: India Win Toss; Opt To Bat
India decided to bat first after winning the toss in the fifth T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Suryakumar Yadav won the toss, and India chose to bat first in the fifth and final match of the ongoing series. India are aleready leading the series by 4-1. It is crucial for both of the team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Both teams have made three changes to their sides.
Changes to the team
Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan and Varun Chakravarthy have come back to the team in place of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit Rana. New Zealand have made four changes to their playing XI. Finn Allen is in for Devon Conway, and James Neesham is in for Mark Chapman. Kyle Jamieson and Lockie Ferguson are also back in the squad.
Captain Statements
Suryakumar Yadav: We are going to bat first. We were here last night, there was a lot of dew and we want to test ourselves. The groundsman says it is going to be true for 40 overs. Axar comes back, Ishan comes back and one more. Don't worry, Thiruvananthapuram, Sanju Samson is playing tonight. We are waiting for him (Tilak). We have almost covered all the departments, every game we learn something and take it forward.
Mitchell Santner: It might not be too dewy tonight. We have got four changes - Allen in for Conway, Neesham is in for Chapman, KJ and Lockie are in. It is always nice to have them back. And it is an opportunity to see what they have got.
Playing XI
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.