IND vs NZ 5th T20I: India Win Toss; Opt To Bat

Hyderabad: Suryakumar Yadav won the toss, and India chose to bat first in the fifth and final match of the ongoing series. India are aleready leading the series by 4-1. It is crucial for both of the team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Both teams have made three changes to their sides.

Changes to the team

Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan and Varun Chakravarthy have come back to the team in place of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit Rana. New Zealand have made four changes to their playing XI. Finn Allen is in for Devon Conway, and James Neesham is in for Mark Chapman. Kyle Jamieson and Lockie Ferguson are also back in the squad.

Captain Statements

Suryakumar Yadav: We are going to bat first. We were here last night, there was a lot of dew and we want to test ourselves. The groundsman says it is going to be true for 40 overs. Axar comes back, Ishan comes back and one more. Don't worry, Thiruvananthapuram, Sanju Samson is playing tonight. We are waiting for him (Tilak). We have almost covered all the departments, every game we learn something and take it forward.