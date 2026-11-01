IND vs NZ 5th T20I: From Most Runs In A Bilateral Series To 400 Sixes In A Calendar Year; All Records Made In Hamilton
The fifth and final T20I of the series between India and New Zealand saw multiple records being broken in the match.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Hamilton (New Zealand): New Zealand registered a seven-wicket win over India in the fifth match of the T20I series at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Although the result was inconsequential as India had already won the series and were leading by 3-1, Tim Seifert (93) and Glenn Phillips (unbeaten 65) came up with stunning knocks. The duo also formed an 86-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which helped them register a win.
The venue at Hamilton not only served up an exciting fixture for the spectators but also the record books were rewritten. The following is the list of records broken during the match.
Ishan Kishan surpasses Suryakumar Yadav
Ishan Kishan overtook Suryakumar Yadav to become the Indian batter with the most runs in a calendar year. He surpassed the former Indian captain’s tally of scoring 1164 runs in 2022. Kishan played a 32-ball 61 in the match, and his current tally in 2026 stands at 1220 runs with an average of 35.88. Kishan has a strong lead in the list, and he will aim to stretch it further in the remaining matches of the year.
Setting a 𝙢𝙖𝙟𝙤𝙧 𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙 🔓 Going past 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20I runs in the process 👏 A knock and a year to cherish for Ishan Kishan 🫡 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/B5TqF9MWu4 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND | @ishankishan51 https://t.co/9T2xbv2bio— BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2026
Most runs for India in a calendar year in T20I cricket
- Ishan Kishan: 1220 in 2026
- Suryakumar Yadav: 1164 in 2022
- Abhishek Sharma: 1153 in 2026
- Abhishek Sharma: 853 runs in 2025
- Sanju Samson: 810 runs in 2026
Most runs in a bilateral series
Glenn Phillips climbed to the top of an elite list with his knock of an unbeaten 65 runs from just 38 deliveries. He became the batter to score the most runs in a T20I bilateral series. Phillips surpassed Phil Salt, who was at the top with his performance of scoring 331 runs against West Indies in 2023. Phillips scored 341 runs in the five-match series against India.
GLENN PHILIPS IS SOME PLAYER!🔥🥶 Most Runs by a Player in a Men's T20I Bilateral Series: 341 - Glenn Phillips (NZ) vs India, in New Zealand, 2026* 331 - Phil Salt (ENG) vs West Indies, in West Indies, 2023 316 - Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) vs England, in Pakistan, 2022 https://t.co/cvZod25SQK— Hamza Khan (@Hamzakhan17_) November 1, 2026
- 341* G Phillips vs Ind 2026
- 331 P Salt vs WI 2023
- 316 Mohd Rizwan vs Eng 2022
- 297 Sahil Chouhan (Estonia) vs Cyprus 2024
- 290 M Chapman vs Pak 2023
India becomes the first team to hit 400 T20I sixes
India became the first team to hit 400 sixes in T20Is in a calendar year. The Indian team smacked 11 sixes in their innings and touched the mark of 400 sixes. India has hit 400 maximums from 40 T20Is, while Austria (224 sixes in 24 matches) and West Indies (224 sixes in 21 matches) are their distant rivals.
INDIA: 400 T20I SIXES IN A YEAR 🔥 First team in history to do it. 11 sixes vs NZ in Hamilton today, Naman Dhir's top-edge in the 19th over was the 400th. Austria's 326 record is dust. 10 sixes a game, I can't even process this team— Wasim Akram (@Wasi__Akram) November 1, 2026
India also registered the record for the most sixes against an opposition in a calendar year, hitting 142 against New Zealand in 2026. Abhishek Sharma (86 sixes), Ishan Kishan (60 sixes) and Sanju Samson (50 sixes) have been leading contributors for India.
Arshdeep Singh equals Tim Southee’s record
Although Arshdeep Singh picked only one wicket in his spell, he inked his name in the record books. The left-arm seamer became the joint-leader in the list of players with T20I wickets taken in the powerplay in T20Is amongst full-member nations. Arshdeep has now 65 powerplay wickets from 99 innings, while Southee has 65 wickets from 119 innings.
Most Powerplay Wickets in T20Is: 🇲🇾 73 - Pavandeep Singh (94 Inns) 🇳🇿 65 - Tim Southee (119) 🇮🇳 64 - Arshdeep Singh (97) #NZvIND #NZvIND— Rajesh kumar (@rajeshtaatu) October 27, 2026
Most wickets in overs 1-6 in T20Is (FM sides)
- 65* Arshdeep Singh (99 innings)
- 65 T Southee (119)
- 62 B Muzarabani (95)
- 62 R Ngarava (96)
- 60 Shaheen Afridi (99)
Mitchell Santner becomes New Zealand’s most experienced man
New Zealand captain Mitchel Santner became the player with the most T20I appearances for the country, with 143 caps in the international format. Earlier, he was the joint-leader in the list with Ish Sodhi, who has played 142 T20Is.