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IND vs NZ 5th T20I: From Most Runs In A Bilateral Series To 400 Sixes In A Calendar Year; All Records Made In Hamilton

Shreyas Iyer recieves trophy from winning the series ( AP )

Hamilton (New Zealand): New Zealand registered a seven-wicket win over India in the fifth match of the T20I series at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Although the result was inconsequential as India had already won the series and were leading by 3-1, Tim Seifert (93) and Glenn Phillips (unbeaten 65) came up with stunning knocks. The duo also formed an 86-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which helped them register a win.

The venue at Hamilton not only served up an exciting fixture for the spectators but also the record books were rewritten. The following is the list of records broken during the match.

Ishan Kishan surpasses Suryakumar Yadav Ishan Kishan overtook Suryakumar Yadav to become the Indian batter with the most runs in a calendar year. He surpassed the former Indian captain’s tally of scoring 1164 runs in 2022. Kishan played a 32-ball 61 in the match, and his current tally in 2026 stands at 1220 runs with an average of 35.88. Kishan has a strong lead in the list, and he will aim to stretch it further in the remaining matches of the year. Most runs for India in a calendar year in T20I cricket Ishan Kishan: 1220 in 2026

Suryakumar Yadav: 1164 in 2022

Abhishek Sharma: 1153 in 2026

Abhishek Sharma: 853 runs in 2025

Sanju Samson: 810 runs in 2026 Most runs in a bilateral series Glenn Phillips climbed to the top of an elite list with his knock of an unbeaten 65 runs from just 38 deliveries. He became the batter to score the most runs in a T20I bilateral series. Phillips surpassed Phil Salt, who was at the top with his performance of scoring 331 runs against West Indies in 2023. Phillips scored 341 runs in the five-match series against India. 341* G Phillips vs Ind 2026

331 P Salt vs WI 2023

316 Mohd Rizwan vs Eng 2022

297 Sahil Chouhan (Estonia) vs Cyprus 2024

290 M Chapman vs Pak 2023 India becomes the first team to hit 400 T20I sixes