IND vs NZ: New Zealand Ink 50-Run Win In Fourth T20I Courtesy Tim Seifert’s Half-Century

Hyderabad: New Zealand beat India by 50 runs in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. India were unable to chase a challenging target of 216 set by New Zealand. Tim Seifert shone with the bat scoring 62 runs while captain Mitchell Santner picked three wickets. The series now stands at 3-1 in the favour of the Indian team. The fifth and final T20I of the series will be played on Saturday, January 31 in Thiruvananthapuram.

India bundled out on 165

Chasing a huge target of 216, India never looked in hunt and they lost wickets at regular intervals. Shivam Dube ignited a glimmer of hope for the Indians fans when he stitched a partnership of 63 runs with Harshit Rana after India were reduced to 82/5 but an unfortunate run out cut off those hopes.

Dube played a blitzkrieg of 65 runs from just 23 deliveries laced with seven sixes and three boundaries. Rinku Singh scored 39 runs but none of the other batters settled on the crease. As a result India were all out on 165 from 18.4 overs.