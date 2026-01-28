IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Why Ishan Kishan Is Not Playing In Vishakhapatnam?
Arshdeep Singh has replaced Ishan Kishan in the playing XI for India in the fourth T20I of the series against New Zealand.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: India have made one change in their playing XI in the fourth T20I of the series against New Zealand. After winning the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav announced at the toss that pacer Arshdeep Singh will replace Ishan Kishan in the playing XI. That leaves India with five pace bowling options in the lineup. New Zealand also made one change to their playing XI.
Why Ishan Kishan not playing in the fourth T20I?
Suryakumar Yadav revealed at the toss that Kishan is struggling with an injury and so he will sit out of the squad. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has replaced him in the lineup.
"Hopefully, the boys are charged up, and we have a good, entertaining night. Arshdeep comes in for Ishan Kishan, who picked up a niggle in the last game. Axar Patel still needs a bit more time, so hopefully we’ll see him in the next game. The batters will need to take a bit more responsibility, but at the same time, not shy away from playing with fearless intent. We’ve got five good bowling options today, so we’ll see how it goes," he stated.
🚨 Toss and Team Update 🚨#TeamIndia elect to field in the 4th T20I.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2026
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/GVkrQKKyd6 #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner revealed that Foulkes has come in the squad
"First up, though, it looks like a good wicket, so we’ll try to set a strong total tonight. Most of the guys are already here playing this series. Lockie is still out, and Finn (Allen) is on his way, so we’ve got a couple of additions still to come. But the roles are pretty clear, and we’ll probably get similar wickets in the World Cup. One change - Foulkes comes in for Jamieson. Lockie and Finn are still a little way off, but it’s good to have them coming back," he said.
Playing XI
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy