IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Why Ishan Kishan Is Not Playing In Vishakhapatnam?

Hyderabad: India have made one change in their playing XI in the fourth T20I of the series against New Zealand. After winning the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav announced at the toss that pacer Arshdeep Singh will replace Ishan Kishan in the playing XI. That leaves India with five pace bowling options in the lineup. New Zealand also made one change to their playing XI.

Why Ishan Kishan not playing in the fourth T20I?

Suryakumar Yadav revealed at the toss that Kishan is struggling with an injury and so he will sit out of the squad. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has replaced him in the lineup.

"Hopefully, the boys are charged up, and we have a good, entertaining night. Arshdeep comes in for Ishan Kishan, who picked up a niggle in the last game. Axar Patel still needs a bit more time, so hopefully we’ll see him in the next game. The batters will need to take a bit more responsibility, but at the same time, not shy away from playing with fearless intent. We’ve got five good bowling options today, so we’ll see how it goes," he stated.