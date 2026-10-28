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IND vs NZ | Record Attendance For 4th T20I; Auckland To Host Its Third-Largest Crowd

India vs New Zeland fourth T20I ( AP )

Auckland (New Zealand): The fourth T20I between India and New Zealand is set to host a record attendance as the sold-out sign is officially up for the tickets for the fixture. The occasion marks the third-biggest attendance in the Auckland venue's history.

"Over 40,000 fans are set to descend on Eden Park this Friday night, with the sold-out sign officially up for the fourth T20I between the BLACKCAPS and India in Auckland," said a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement.

"The match marks the fourth sell-out of the highly anticipated T20I Series, hot off the heels of back-to-back sell-outs in the opening two matches at Hagley Oval, and the fifth and final match of the series at Seddon Park on Sunday," it added. The count will surpass the record of 36,523 set at the BLACKCAPS and White Ferns’ doubleheader against India at Eden Park in 2019. The first occasion when more than 40,000 fans flocked to the Auckland venue was in 1982, when a New Zealand side featuring Sir Richard Hadlee, John Wright and Martin Crowe beat Australia by 46 runs in the opening ODI of Australia’s ‘82 tour.