IND vs NZ | Record Attendance For 4th T20I; Auckland To Host Its Third-Largest Crowd
Tickets for the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand are sold out, and around 40,000 fans are set to attend the match.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Auckland (New Zealand): The fourth T20I between India and New Zealand is set to host a record attendance as the sold-out sign is officially up for the tickets for the fixture. The occasion marks the third-biggest attendance in the Auckland venue's history.
"Over 40,000 fans are set to descend on Eden Park this Friday night, with the sold-out sign officially up for the fourth T20I between the BLACKCAPS and India in Auckland," said a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement.
Almost 40,000 fans are set to descend on Eden Park this Friday night! 🙌 More | https://t.co/3RUgrEnVz7 https://t.co/KUg8i8ES6U— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 27, 2026
"The match marks the fourth sell-out of the highly anticipated T20I Series, hot off the heels of back-to-back sell-outs in the opening two matches at Hagley Oval, and the fifth and final match of the series at Seddon Park on Sunday," it added.
The count will surpass the record of 36,523 set at the BLACKCAPS and White Ferns’ doubleheader against India at Eden Park in 2019.
Eden Park is the place to be this Friday night! 🥳 #NZvIND https://t.co/JGN81jVOSO— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 28, 2026
The first occasion when more than 40,000 fans flocked to the Auckland venue was in 1982, when a New Zealand side featuring Sir Richard Hadlee, John Wright and Martin Crowe beat Australia by 46 runs in the opening ODI of Australia’s ‘82 tour.
The second fixture was the 2015 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa, where the former emerged triumphant.
"Over 126,000 tickets have now been snapped up for the mega India Tour of New Zealand, with 71,000 of those tickets sold across the T20I series alone," the statement from New Zealand cricket revealed.
India leading 3-0 in bilateral series
India have been the dominant force in the three matches played so far. The first two were close games, but the Indian team outplayed New Zealand with ease in the third match thanks to a sensational batting display from Abhishek Sharma. The left-handed batter smashed 113 runs from 38 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries and 11 sixes.
He formed an opening partnership of 133 runs with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, which helped the team chase a target of 199 in just 13.2 overs.