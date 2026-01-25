IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India Win Toss; Opt To Bowl
India are up against New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST|
Updated : January 25, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: India won the toss in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati and chose to bowl. India have made two changes to their playing XI for the fixture, while New Zealand made one change. India are already leading 2-0 in the series, and a win will ensure a series win for them. On the other hand it is a do-or-die contest for New Zealand as they will have to carve a triumph in order to survive in the series.
Captain's statements
Suryakumar Yadav: We'll look to bowl first. Wicket looks good, there'll be dew later on. Be fearless, take your own call, enjoy and be humble at the same time. Two changes. Arshdeep and Varun are resting tonight. Bumrah and Bishnoi come in.
A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the 3⃣rd T20I 🙌— BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2026
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/YzRfqi0li2#INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/axppAoL98g
Mitchell Santner: I thought we batted quite well. Take learnings from the last game and put them into this game. Move on pretty quickly. Neesh was going to play, we've brought Jamieson for Foulkes.
Playing XI
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
How will changes affect team composition?
India have brought back their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and that will strengthen their pace department of the team, especially death bowling. Also, Ravi Bishnoi has been given a chance, and the team will hope for him to put the opposition batters into trouble with effective spin bowling.
For New Zealand, they have added to their batting depth as Kyle Jamieson also offers decent batting skills along with his pace bowling.