IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India Win Toss; Opt To Bowl

Hyderabad: India won the toss in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati and chose to bowl. India have made two changes to their playing XI for the fixture, while New Zealand made one change. India are already leading 2-0 in the series, and a win will ensure a series win for them. On the other hand it is a do-or-die contest for New Zealand as they will have to carve a triumph in order to survive in the series.

Captain's statements

Suryakumar Yadav: We'll look to bowl first. Wicket looks good, there'll be dew later on. Be fearless, take your own call, enjoy and be humble at the same time. Two changes. Arshdeep and Varun are resting tonight. Bumrah and Bishnoi come in.

Mitchell Santner: I thought we batted quite well. Take learnings from the last game and put them into this game. Move on pretty quickly. Neesh was going to play, we've brought Jamieson for Foulkes.