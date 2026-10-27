IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: From Fastest Team Hundred To Highest Powerplay Score; All Records Made In Wellington
The Indian team shared several records on their way to a six-wicket win in the third T20I against New Zealand.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: India sealed the series with a dominating six-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I, taking a 3-0 lead. The Indian duo of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson gave an explosive opening stand to the team. Thanks to a brilliant partnership from the pair, the Indian team broke several records on their way to victory.
The fixture witnessed a plethora of records being made and broken. Following are the record scripted in the match.
Joint fastest team fifty
India are the fastest full-member nation to score a team fifty as they completed it in 14 deliveries. Earlier, Papua New Guinea and Romania also scored a team fifty in 2.2 overs in their fixtures against Vanuatu and Serbia respectively.
Most runs scored by a team in the powerplay of a Men's T20I innings (Full Members): 118 - IND 🇮🇳 vs NZ 🇳🇿, 2026* 113 - AUS 🇦🇺 vs SCO 🏴, 2024 103 - ZIM 🇿🇼 vs GAM 🇬🇲, 2024 102 - SA 🇿🇦 vs WI 🌴, 2023 100 - SA 🇿🇦 vs ENG 🏴, 2025 #NZvIND— The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) October 27, 2026
2.2 - Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu, Port Moresby, 2019
2.2 - Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021
2.2 - India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026
2.3 - Philippines vs Indonesia, Bali, 2023
Highest powerplay score
The Indian duo amassed 118 runs from six overs, registering the highest powerplay score in T20Is. They surpassed the previous record of 116 from Romania against Serbia set in 2021.
Fastest Men's T20I hundreds against New Zealand 🇳🇿 (by balls): 35 balls - Abhishek Sharma for IND 🇮🇳, 2026* 42 balls - Ishan Kishan for IND 🇮🇳, 2026 44 balls - Kusal Perera for SL 🇱🇰, 2025 44 balls - Hasan Nawaz for PAK 🇵🇰, 2025 #NZvIND— The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) October 27, 2026
118/0 – India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026
116/0 – Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021
113/1 – Australia vs Scotland, Edinburgh, 2024
103/1 – Zimbabwe vs Gambia, Nairobi (RSC), 2024
102/0 – South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023
Fastest team 100
The Indian openers took the team total to 100 in just five overs. They were playing big hits throughout the innings and were hammering at a run rate of around 20. Earlier, Romania had completed a team total of 100 in just 5.2 overs in the Romania vs Serbia match from 2021.
Most runs scored by a team in the powerplay of a Men's T20I innings: 118 - IND 🇮🇳 vs NZ 🇳🇿 at Wellington, 2026 116 - ROM 🇷🇴 vs SRB 🇷🇸 at Sofia, 2021 113 - AUS 🇦🇺 vs SCO 🏴 at Edinburgh, 2024 106 - SWZ 🇸🇿 vs MOZ 🇲🇿 at Malkerns, 2026 103 - ZIM 🇿🇼 vs GAM 🇬🇲 at Nairobi, 2024 #NZvIND— The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) October 27, 2026
5 overs - India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026
5.2 overs - Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021
5.3 overs - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023
5.3 overs - Australia vs Scotland, Edinburgh, 2024
5.5 overs - Zimbabwe vs Gambia, Nairobi, 2024
5.5 overs - England vs South Africa, Old Trafford, 2025
Most centuries in T20 cricket for India
Abhishek Sharma completed his century in 35 balls, in an innings laced with 8 fours and 10 sixes. This is Abhishek's fourth century in T20 Internationals, and his 11th century in T20 cricket overall. Earlier, Kohli had the highest number of centuries for India in T20 cricket with 10 tons.
Abhishek Sharma - 11
Virat Kohli - 10
Rohit Sharma - 8
Sanju Samson - 8
KL Rahul - 8