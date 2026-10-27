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IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: From Fastest Team Hundred To Highest Powerplay Score; All Records Made In Wellington

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi formed an impressive opening partnership ( AP )

Hyderabad: India sealed the series with a dominating six-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I, taking a 3-0 lead. The Indian duo of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson gave an explosive opening stand to the team. Thanks to a brilliant partnership from the pair, the Indian team broke several records on their way to victory.

The fixture witnessed a plethora of records being made and broken. Following are the record scripted in the match.

Joint fastest team fifty India are the fastest full-member nation to score a team fifty as they completed it in 14 deliveries. Earlier, Papua New Guinea and Romania also scored a team fifty in 2.2 overs in their fixtures against Vanuatu and Serbia respectively. 2.2 - Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu, Port Moresby, 2019 2.2 - Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021 2.2 - India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026 2.3 - Philippines vs Indonesia, Bali, 2023 Highest powerplay score The Indian duo amassed 118 runs from six overs, registering the highest powerplay score in T20Is. They surpassed the previous record of 116 from Romania against Serbia set in 2021. 118/0 – India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026 116/0 – Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021 113/1 – Australia vs Scotland, Edinburgh, 2024 103/1 – Zimbabwe vs Gambia, Nairobi (RSC), 2024 102/0 – South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023