ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ |‘You Still Can’t Get 50 Off 12’: Mentor Yuvraj Singh Teases Apprentice Abhishek Sharma

Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma played a memorable knock in the third T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand in Wellington. He scored 113 runs from 38 deliveries, completing his century in 35 balls. He was playing at such an express pace that he completed his fifty in just 15 deliveries. Although Abhishek completed fifty in 12 deliveries, Yuvraj Singh remained at the top of the record books, and he pulled off one of the cheeky lines after Abhishek guided India to a six-wicket win in the match.

Taking to his ‘X’ handle Yuvraj teased Abhishek for not being able to pass his world record of completing T20I half-century in 12 balls.

“You still can’t get 50 of 12, can you 😜 @OfficialAbhi04! Looks like two left-handers batting in their backyard," Yuvraj wrote a post on ‘X’ during the match.

Abhishek came up with his response to the tweet during the post-match presentation as well.

“I mean, I have said this before as well. I don’t know what cricket he was playing back at that time, but it isn’t that easy at all. And I would say if any batter wants to go there and bat like that, it isn’t easy at all," Abhishek replied while speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Thanks to Abhishek’s knock, India registered their third successive T20I series victory against New Zealand, winning by 5-0 in 2020 before clinching the 2022 series 1-0.