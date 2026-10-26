ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details: Preview, Squad, And Where To Watch

Hyderabad: Going into the third fixture of the five-match series with a 2-0 lead, India will be aiming to seal the T20I series with a victory. The two teams are set to play in the third T20I at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on October 27, and they have suffered contrasting fortunes so far. The contest will take place at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday.

After being defeated in the first two matches, Mitchell Santner and Co. will have a tough challenge ahead of them to bounce back in the series. The tour kicked off with a run-fest in the series opener, where India chased down 226 to win the match by four wickets. The second match was a thrilling one where Tilak Varma's explosive, unbeaten 51 off 26 deliveries helped them win the match with just one ball to spare.

While India’s batting unit has clicked, the bowling unit still remains an area of concern, with every bowler conceding more than 40 runs in the series opener. Glenn Phillips has been leading the batting charge, but an impressive bowling performance, except for Mitchell Santner’s four-wicket haul in the second T20I, remains a worrisome factor.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I details

When and where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I take place?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday, October 27.

What time will India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I begin?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will commence at 12:30 PM IST on Tuesday, October 27.

Which TV channel will show the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?