ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: India Likely To Continue With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Third T20I; Here’s Why

File photo: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Indian team were without the services of the left-handed top-order batter Ishan Kishan in the second T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand. The team will miss the services of the 28-year-old one more time as he continues to recover from the groin injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter is recovering well, but he is yet to regain match fitness for the upcoming fixture in Wellington on October 27.

Kishan sustained the low-grade strain during the series opener and missed the second fixture. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaced him in the playing XI in the second T20I and managed to score only four runs from eight deliveries. BCCI said in their press release that the medical team is monitoring Kishan’s progress.

“Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low-grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand. He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27, 2026, in Wellington. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan's progress,” the statement read. Morne Morkel on Kishan’s injury India bowling coach Morne Morkel has clarified in a media interaction that Kishan would miss the third game as a precautionary measure. Also, the press release indicates that there is no reason for the team management to worry, and Kishan is on his way to recovery.