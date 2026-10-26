IND vs NZ: India Likely To Continue With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Third T20I; Here’s Why
Ishan Kishan is currently recovering from a groin injury and has been ruled out of the third T20I.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian team were without the services of the left-handed top-order batter Ishan Kishan in the second T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand. The team will miss the services of the 28-year-old one more time as he continues to recover from the groin injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter is recovering well, but he is yet to regain match fitness for the upcoming fixture in Wellington on October 27.
Kishan sustained the low-grade strain during the series opener and missed the second fixture. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaced him in the playing XI in the second T20I and managed to score only four runs from eight deliveries. BCCI said in their press release that the medical team is monitoring Kishan’s progress.
Update Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand. He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27, 2026 in Wellington. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan's progress. Kumar Kushagra will continue to be with the team for the third T20I. #TeamIndia | #NZvIND— BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2026
“Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low-grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand. He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27, 2026, in Wellington. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan's progress,” the statement read.
Morne Morkel on Kishan’s injury
India bowling coach Morne Morkel has clarified in a media interaction that Kishan would miss the third game as a precautionary measure. Also, the press release indicates that there is no reason for the team management to worry, and Kishan is on his way to recovery.
Ishan Kishan remains unavailable for the 3rd T20i against New Zealand. https://t.co/aqQDmhHdRX— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 26, 2026
Why is India likely to continue with Sooryavanshi?
Although Vaibhav Sooryavanshi managed to amass just four runs, India are likely to continue with the young batter. With the Indian top order fixed, including the opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, Sooryavanshi get very few games as part of the playing XI. He played in some Asian Games matches but has been out of the squad most of the time, as the team management have been unable to fit him into the playing XI.
India leading series 2-0
India are leading the series by 2-0, and a win in Wellington will help them seal the series. Both matches have been thrilling contests so far, especially the second one, which was a roller-coaster ride. New Zealand last beat India in a T20I series in 2018/19, and they will aim to replicate the same this time.
But for that, they have to emerge triumphant in Wellington, as it will be a do-or-die contest for them.