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IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: Preview, Squad, And Where To Watch

Hamilton (New Zealand): India have an upper hand in the ongoing five-match ODI series as they are leading by 2-0. The two teams are set to meet again in the third fixture of the series at Seddon Park in Hamilton. For New Zealand, it is a do-or-die contest, while for India it is an opportunity to seal the series.

Daryl Mitchell has been the leading run-getter for New Zealand, scoring 83 runs from two matches, while Virat Kohli has been India’s leading run-getter, amassing 81 runs from two matches. Gurnoor Brar picked seven wickets for the Indian team from two matches, while Jacob Duffy was the top wicket-taker with six wickets.

India have historically struggled in Hamilton, winning only one out of the 8 ODIs they played here. New Zealand have won 11 consecutive home ODI series since their defeat against India in 2019.

In both matches so far, the pitch has offered assistance for the pacers, and the Indian batters seemed to be struggling on both occasions. The rain prevented the last game from going down the wire when India found themselves in a close situation.

Head-to-head

Both the teams have played 123 50-over games against each other, with India winning 63 matches while New Zealand emerged victorious on 52 occasions. Eight matches ended in a tie or no result.

India’s record vs New Zealand at Seddon Park

India have played eight ODIs at the venue, managing to win only one of them. Their lowest ODI total at the venue has been 92 all out in 2019. The highest total for Men in Blue at the ground came in 2020 when they scored 347/4.

Virat Kohli reliable performer in Hamilton

The star India batter has been impressive at the venue, scoring 175 runs from four matches with an average of 58.33.