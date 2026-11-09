IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: Preview, Squad, And Where To Watch
It will be a do-or-die contest for New Zealand as they are already trailing by 0-2 in the five-match series.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Hamilton (New Zealand): India have an upper hand in the ongoing five-match ODI series as they are leading by 2-0. The two teams are set to meet again in the third fixture of the series at Seddon Park in Hamilton. For New Zealand, it is a do-or-die contest, while for India it is an opportunity to seal the series.
Daryl Mitchell has been the leading run-getter for New Zealand, scoring 83 runs from two matches, while Virat Kohli has been India’s leading run-getter, amassing 81 runs from two matches. Gurnoor Brar picked seven wickets for the Indian team from two matches, while Jacob Duffy was the top wicket-taker with six wickets.
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐌𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐓𝐎𝐍! ⚡ Can Shubman Gill’s Men in Blue seal the series with a third straight win, or will the Kiwis bounce back to keep their hopes alive? 🔥 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 3rd ODI, TOMORROW 7:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha and Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 9, 2026
India have historically struggled in Hamilton, winning only one out of the 8 ODIs they played here. New Zealand have won 11 consecutive home ODI series since their defeat against India in 2019.
In both matches so far, the pitch has offered assistance for the pacers, and the Indian batters seemed to be struggling on both occasions. The rain prevented the last game from going down the wire when India found themselves in a close situation.
𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 🔊 #TeamIndia's outdoor training session was curtailed due to incessant rains and moved indoors. A glimpse of our training ahead of the 3rd ODI 🏏 #NZvIND https://t.co/s1vOiYsZ9U— BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2026
Head-to-head
Both the teams have played 123 50-over games against each other, with India winning 63 matches while New Zealand emerged victorious on 52 occasions. Eight matches ended in a tie or no result.
India’s record vs New Zealand at Seddon Park
India have played eight ODIs at the venue, managing to win only one of them. Their lowest ODI total at the venue has been 92 all out in 2019. The highest total for Men in Blue at the ground came in 2020 when they scored 347/4.
Virat Kohli reliable performer in Hamilton
The star India batter has been impressive at the venue, scoring 175 runs from four matches with an average of 58.33.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI live streaming details
When and where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI take place?
The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10.
What time will the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI begin?
The first ODI between India and New Zealand will commence at 7:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?
The series opener will be shown on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live stream of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?
The live stream for the third ODI between India and New Zealand will be shown on the SonyLIV app and website in India.