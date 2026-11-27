ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar, Equalling 32-Year Old World Record

Yashasvi Jaiswal has inked history and has equalled the 32-year-old world record after his name was included in India’s playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Playing his 34th Test match of his career, the left-hander surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to script a unique record.

Interestingly, Jaiswal has played all 33 Test matches in his career at different venues. He kicked off his career in the West Indies before playing four red-ball fixtures in South Africa. His first outing in India was the home series against England before later playing at home against Bangladesh, New Zealand, West Indies, and South Africa. The left-handed batter played five Test matches each in Australia and England.

Yashasvi Jaiswal equals world record

The Indian batter has equalled the world record held by Sanjay Manjrekar since 1994 as the player to play the most Test matches in different venues from their debut. Manjrekar played his first 33 matches in different venues. His 34th Test appearance came in Bengaluru, his first time playing at a venue twice. Jaiswal has also played 33 Test matches at different venues since his debut.

Jaiswal has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, whom he had equalled in the second spot after the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The legendary Indian cricketer first played a Test match at a venue twice in his home city in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium in 1994.

Most Test matches at different venues from debut

Player Venues Sanjay Manjrekar 33 Yashasvi Jaiswal 33 Sachin Tendulkar 32 Javagal Srinath 24 Dinesh Ramdin 24

India’s next scheduled Test match is against Australia, which will start on January 21 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. Jaiswal is yet to play at the venue either, and if he plays in the opening match, he will occupy the top spot in the list.

His streak will come to an end in the second Test starting from January 29 if he is a part of the playing XI as he has played in Chennai earlier. He will also play in Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad for the second time in his career.

List of all venues Jaiswal has played Test matches

Windsor Park, West Indies

Queen's Park Oval, West Indies

SuperSport Park, South Africa

Newlands, South Africa

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, India

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, India

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, India

JSCA International Stadium Complex, India

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, India

MA Chidambaram Stadium, India

Green Park, India

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, India