IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar, Equalling 32-Year Old World Record
Yashasvi Jaiswal has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record even before facing his first ball in the second Test.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 10:52 AM IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal has inked history and has equalled the 32-year-old world record after his name was included in India’s playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Playing his 34th Test match of his career, the left-hander surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to script a unique record.
Interestingly, Jaiswal has played all 33 Test matches in his career at different venues. He kicked off his career in the West Indies before playing four red-ball fixtures in South Africa. His first outing in India was the home series against England before later playing at home against Bangladesh, New Zealand, West Indies, and South Africa. The left-handed batter played five Test matches each in Australia and England.
JAISWAL SETS UNIQUE TEST RECORD! Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved a rare feat in Test cricket, playing his first 33 matches at 33 different venues. The Indian opener is only the second cricketer to accomplish this distinction, following former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar. Sachin Tendulkar is next on the list, having played his first 32 consecutive Tests at different grounds from his debut. Jaiswal now has an opportunity to surpass Manjrekar's record. He could achieve that milestone if he features in the 2027 Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Nagpur. #YashasviJaiswal #TeamIndia #IndianCricket #TestCricket #BorderGavaskarTrophy #Cricket— Diganta Guha (@diganta_guha) November 27, 2026
Yashasvi Jaiswal equals world record
The Indian batter has equalled the world record held by Sanjay Manjrekar since 1994 as the player to play the most Test matches in different venues from their debut. Manjrekar played his first 33 matches in different venues. His 34th Test appearance came in Bengaluru, his first time playing at a venue twice. Jaiswal has also played 33 Test matches at different venues since his debut.
Jaiswal has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, whom he had equalled in the second spot after the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The legendary Indian cricketer first played a Test match at a venue twice in his home city in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium in 1994.
Most Test matches at different venues from debut
|Player
|Venues
|Sanjay Manjrekar
|33
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|33
|Sachin Tendulkar
|32
|Javagal Srinath
|24
|Dinesh Ramdin
|24
India’s next scheduled Test match is against Australia, which will start on January 21 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. Jaiswal is yet to play at the venue either, and if he plays in the opening match, he will occupy the top spot in the list.
His streak will come to an end in the second Test starting from January 29 if he is a part of the playing XI as he has played in Chennai earlier. He will also play in Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad for the second time in his career.
List of all venues Jaiswal has played Test matches
Windsor Park, West Indies
Queen's Park Oval, West Indies
SuperSport Park, South Africa
Newlands, South Africa
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, India
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, India
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, India
JSCA International Stadium Complex, India
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, India
MA Chidambaram Stadium, India
Green Park, India
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, India
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune), India
Wankhede Stadium, India
Perth Stadium (Perth), Australia
Adelaide Oval, Australia
The Gabba, Australia
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia
Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia
Headingley, England
Edgbaston, England
Lord's, England
Old Trafford, England
The Oval, England
Narendra Modi Stadium, India
Arun Jaitley Stadium, India
Eden Gardens, India
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, India
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, India
Galle International Stadium, Sri Lanka
Sinhalese Sports Club, Sri Lanka
Basin Reserve, New Zealand
Hagley Oval, New Zealand